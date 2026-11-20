I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ

“Our culture is forever.”

That’s the message from Māori artist and rugby league supporter Charles Williams, who told RNZ the Rugby League World Cup celebrations are about something much bigger than what happens on the field.

Despite the Kiwis’ big loss to the Kangaroos in the final, supporters across Tāmaki Makaurau and beyond took to the streets, waving flags, singing, and celebrating their whakapapa.

At the centre of many of those celebrations was Williams (Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, Te Whakatohea, Tūhoe, Ngāpuhi), who organised a series of parades to bring people together in support of the Kiwis.

The idea was inspired by the passion of Tongan supporters during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“2017, the Tongan fans really took fandom to another level. So they went all out, and they were basically riding solo. During that 2017 campaign, we saw them all over the streets of South Auckland, where I live.

“Post World Cup, I went to Tonga, did an art project over there, got to meet them and got to see even more of the fan base there and how crazy they are.

“Come 2026, I really wanted us to kind of just get off the couch, really get out of the house. Let’s be inspired by our whānau from Tonga, Samoa.”

Williams approached New Zealand Rugby League with the idea and rallied friends to help bring the parades to life.

It began with around 50 people gathering at Māngere Bridge during the first week of the tournament. By the second week, the crowds had grown to hundreds, and the flags kept coming.

Geoffery Matautia / Southsides via RNZ

“I’ve noticed in this World Cup, there’s been more of an emphasis on, yeah, hey, I’m from Tonga, Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, so on and so forth. And even guys who are not a part of the Rugby League World Cup are jumping in.

“Guys from Niue, all of a sudden, you got yellow flags all over the streets. They want to be proud of themselves, and everyone wants to be proud of themselves. They want to stand up and go, ‘Hey, here I am, here we are, and we’re from here.’

“And that’s awesome, you know, and I love it. And I want people to really be proud of where they’re from.”

But the parades also prompted a bigger reflection for Williams about how Māori come together as a people, and how those gatherings are perceived by others.

Māori flags, including the Tino Rangatiratanga flag and He Whakaputanga flag, are often seen at hīkoi and protests, where communities gather to advocate for their rights, identity and rangatiratanga.

Williams said some people mocked the parades online, questioning whether supporters were protesting or taking part in a hīkoi.

And while he understands why people might make that association, he said the celebrations offered a different opportunity to come together under the same flag.

“One thing I’ve been thinking about for a little bit is how do we celebrate as a people? So we’re kind of like known as the ‘fighting people’.

Geoffery Matautia / Southsides via RNZ

“A lot of the comments mocking us were, ‘Oh, are you guys protesting?’ You know what I mean? And it’s like, cool.

“You know, I understand why you say that, because literally, we are always protesting. But it’s been the first time, not the first time ever, but it’s like the first time I’ve seen thousands of people with a Tino Rangatiratanga flag, happy, celebrating, and we’re not actually fighting for anything.

“We’re not trying to, like, get anything. It’s just like, bro, we’re just happy.”

“We’re under this flag. We’re under this banner. And to celebrate, it’s just been like, finally, we’re just like, we’re just happy.”

Williams hopes the celebrations also challenge the assumption that seeing people convoy with Māori flags means a protest is underway.

“That’s been really awesome to celebrate as a people carrying that flag. And I hope it changed the mindset of the public as well, to those who check out the Tino Rangatiratanga flag and go, oh, are they protesting?

“It’s like, no, we’re celebrating ... we’re not always fighting with this flag. And so I love that we can now use it for celebration and not just for progression forward.”

Williams said one of the most memorable moments came during the final, when supporters from different Pacific nations came together under a shared identity as people of Aotearoa.

Geoffery Matautia / Southsides via RNZ

“It was a real different vibe. It was something I’d never seen before. So it was all these flags now coming together ... We represent these islands, but now we represent where we are from, here, Aotearoa. And we’re all on board this one waka, many flags, and it really blew me away.”

Lefaoali’i associate professor Dion Enari (Sāmoa), whose research explores sport as a space for Indigenous cultural reclamation, told RNZ that sport provides an important platform for Māori and Pacific communities to express their languages and cultures.

“Sport really is a space for us to navigate and negotiate and platform our languages and our cultures. So, yes, sport is a massive vehicle for us to do so.”

Enari said this is particularly important for generations of Māori and Pacific people born and raised in the diaspora, who can use sporting spaces to reconnect with their cultural identity.

He said athletes carry their communities and cultural identities with them, both on and off the field.

“It’s a very strong message to mainstream society that our athletes will come with their communities and our athletes won’t leave their culture at the door. Our athletes won’t leave their culture at the locker room.”

“They will embody their culture in all of the glory that comes with it, going onto the rugby field, going off the rugby field, preparing before the game and well after the game is finished being played.”

Williams said the connection between culture and sport is something that exists long after the tournament.

“We live and breathe our culture before, during, after the Rugby League World Cup, and we’re forever winning.”

“It’s not like, OK, all of a sudden I’m going to put on my culture hat during the Rugby League World Cup and be all cultural. No, we live and breathe our culture before, during, after the Rugby League World Cup, and we’re forever winning.”

“It’s not like, oh, we’re going to lose because we lost the game. Heck no. No way, because our culture is not dependent on winning sports. It’s not even in the same kōrero.”

Williams said that, of course, winning sports is great.

“But it’s not the be-all and end-all of any of our cultures.”

Nā Layla Bailey-McDowell nō RNZ