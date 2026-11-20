I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ.

Māori business leaders maintain a more positive view of business performance and a long-term planning perspective, but immediate commercial pressures are drawing increasing focus.

That’s according to the eighth edition of BDO Pūrongo Pakihi Māori, the BDO Māori Business Sector Report, which surveyed 159 Māori business leaders.

BDO national Māori business sector leader Solomon Dalton (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) told RNZ Māori business leaders tended to be more positive about business performance than most other sectors, second only to agribusiness.

“Māori businesses remain optimistic, but financial pressures are still making it harder to turn those opportunities into sustainable results ... some of the key findings that have come out of this report is that 62 per cent of Māori business leaders are positive about business performance, which is on par with previous years.”

Fifty-nine per cent were positive about their pipeline of work, but only 42 per cent were positive about their financial performance and cash flow.

Dalton said the real challenge was turning that pipeline of work into actual profits and revenue.

Another key finding was that just 17 per cent were planning beyond five years, down from 25 per cent last year.

“Many Māori businesses, we’re always thinking long-term, but given the current climate that we’re in, what we’ve seen is that they’re having to focus on the here and now to just make it through these challenging times,” he said.

The survey also highlighted that financial pressures were taking a greater toll on the wellbeing of Māori business leaders; 46 per cent felt less mentally healthy due to their business’s financial performance and cash flow problems, almost double the 24 per cent reported in 2025.

Dalton said that pressure was not just about profitability; it was also about the whānau and community that made up and supported Māori businesses.

“To be able to maintain a happy and well-being whānau, and look after your community or give back to your community, you need to have a financially stable and strong business ... so that’s kind of why we’re feeling that pressure.”

Dalton’s advice was for business owners to focus on what they could control, so understanding their margins, understanding their business and keeping on chasing opportunities.

Dalton said Māori businesses were spread across a range of sectors, including tourism and construction, but were especially connected to agribusiness, where Māori business leaders showed a correlation with agribusiness leader sentiment trends.

“A lot of our asset base is in whenua, and so that’s why we have that correlation between agriculture, forestry, farming, horticulture. So we’re predominantly land-based organisations, and so that’s why we kind of see those two and two go together.”

The findings of the report were derived from an online survey conducted in September 2026 among 159 Māori business leaders from across Aotearoa.

Dalton said the definition of a Māori business for the survey came down to ownership; if a business had over 50 per cent Māori directors, trustees or the like, it qualified.

That encompassed all Māori organisations, from the small whānau businesses, right up to iwi-run businesses, he said.

Nā Pokere Paewai nō RNZ