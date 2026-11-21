CrossFit 35 runs free classes in Rangitukia, giving East Coast families a chance to train close to home. Kei a Rāhia Timutimu ngā whakamārama.

Free CrossFit classes in Rangitukia are giving East Coast whānau an opportunity to exercise closer to home, with organiser Tina-Mei Harrison hoping to establish a permanent training space for the community.

For some families, travelling long distances, the cost of gym memberships and limited facilities can make regular exercise difficult to access.

“Growing up, we didn’t have gym. We didn’t have anything other than school, PE, and, like, running and walking,” Harrison says.

Harrison still travels to Gisborne every week to train. But after locals continued asking her to bring CrossFit to the Coast, she decided to give coaching a go.

The classes are now held in Ario’s shed in Rangitukia, after she offered the space to help get the initiative started.

“She just so easily said, ‘I’ve got a shed. You can bring your stuff here, you can have your classes here.’”

The classes provide a local option for people who might otherwise have to travel to Gisborne to access similar training.

For CrossFit 35 member Anne Abraham, having somewhere local to exercise has also created a space for whānau to connect.

“It’s a safe space for all our whānau here on the Coast,” she says.

Fellow member Mohiraia Abraham says the classes bring people together while helping participants learn about their physical and mental wellbeing.

Keeping the sessions free is a priority for Harrison, who says she wants to make sure cost does not prevent people from attending.

Rather than charging participants, she encourages anyone interested in joining to come along.

Harrison says her longer-term goal is to see the community have a permanent facility where people can train every day, rather than relying on the current shed space.

For now, she is focused on keeping the classes running and making them accessible to East Coast whānau.

When people offer to pay for the sessions, her response is simple: “Just come to class.”