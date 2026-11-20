New Opportunity Party MP Kayla Kingdon-Bebb has defended He Puapua, reigniting debate over its proposals to reshape New Zealand’s democracy

Aotearoa still has no national plan to put the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into practice.

Professor Claire Charters, who chaired the working group behind He Puapua, says the report remains relevant as the Declaration turns 20 next year.

“It’s absolutely relevant for the point in time when New Zealand wants to comply with its international obligations with respect to Indigenous people’s rights,” Charters said.

A 2019 engagement with the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP), an independent body that advises the UN Human Rights Council on Indigenous rights, helped inform work towards a national plan. An independent working group, chaired by Charters, was asked to advise on what that plan could include. Its report, He Puapua, set out options for the Government to consider. It was not the plan itself or Government policy.

The Declaration recognises Indigenous rights including self-determination, cultural protection and participation in decisions that affect Indigenous peoples.

The report is back in public debate after co-author Kayla Kingdon-Bebb defended it on Q+A with Jack Tame on 15 November. Kingdon-Bebb, who is in line to enter Parliament as an Opportunity Party list MP, said the report had been misrepresented for political purposes.

“I think a lot of the sort of screeching about co-governance is done by people who haven’t actually read the report,” she said.

Charters was also baffled at how few people have actually read the report and said she was frustrated that the report had become “a political football”. She also criticised the Labour Government for not releasing it proactively. It became public through an Official Information Act request, which Charters said helped frame it as a separatist document.

“It gave who was then the opposition the opportunity to make all these claims, including that it was apartheid,” she said. “Personally, I think that’s a pretty offensive thing to be saying.”

Charters said the way the report was portrayed contributed to a backlash from successive governments. Labour halted work on the national plan before the 2023 election, and the National-led Government later stopped it.

“It was actually Labour who dropped it first, who halted the work on it coming up to the election because I think they were understanding that it was becoming a political hot potato,” she said.

“I think while we’ve had a regression in Indigenous people’s rights, Treaty rights over the last couple of years, in the meantime, there are so many iwi and hapū who are just getting on with the business of trying to look after ourselves,” Charters said.

She pointed to initiatives in health, education and homelessness, Treaty settlements involving Te Arawa Lakes, Te Urewera and Taranaki Maunga, and local work by whānau and hapū to care for their rivers.

Charters said a coordinated national approach was still needed. “I think there’s a long way to go… There has to be, or it would be helpful to have, some sort of coordinated approach and some honesty at a national level about the need for working together in partnership.”

EMRIP is expected to return to Aotearoa in early 2027 for a follow-up to its 2019 engagement. Charters said the work already done meant the country would not need to start again.

“Complying with our international obligations and respecting Indigenous people’s rights can be very unifying for all of us,” she said.