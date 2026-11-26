Two significant tupuna portraits have been gifted to Te Papa years after the pieces were stolen and damaged during a ram raid in Auckland.

A pōhiri took place on Wednesday to mark the formal handover; the paintings set to be put on display temporarily at Te Papa in mid-December.

The 1884 Gottfried Lindauer portraits were stolen from the International Art Centre in Parnell in 2017, estimated to be worth between $800,000 and $1 million dollars.

They were recovered by Police from the Bay of Plenty in 2022 and ownership then fell to Suncorp Vero Insurance. No one has yet been charged.

The 1884 Gottfried Lindauer portraits were stolen from the International Art Centre in Parnell in 2017.

The insurance company then chose to fund a comprehensive conservation programme opposed to its normal process which would entail selling off obtained possessions.

They instead commissioned internationally renowned art conservator Carolina Izzo to undertake the restoration work before gifting the taonga to Aotearoa New Zealand’s national art collection at Te Papa.

Kaihautū and Acting Chief Executive of Te Papa, Dr. Arapata Hakiwai

Kaihautū and Acting Chief Executive of Te Papa, Dr. Arapata Hakiwai expressed his deep gratitude to the company and says these were the same sentiments expressed during the pōwhiri.

“He tino harikoa te ngākau... koirā te matū me te ngako o te kōrero: ko te aroha nei, tā rātou aroha nei mō ēnei taonga, he tīpuna.”

The occasion marked the first time the paintings had been seen by the public since the ordeal. A crowd waited in anticipation as a team carefully opened two wooden cases with drills to reveal the restored pieces, placing them onto easels in front of Rongomaraeroa.

The portraits have been described as picturing rangatira tāne Ngatai-Raure and rangatira wahine Ngatai-Raure, however this has not been verified, and the tūpuna are still yet to be identified.

Carolina Izzo, Matiu Baker (Te Papa Curator Mātauranga Māori), and Tijana Cvetkovic (Te Papa Painting Conservator). (Photo: Te Papa)

Hakiwai says the real work now begins to uncover who the tūpuna are and reconnect the pieces to their descendants.

“Koira te mahi kei mua i te aroaro. Ko te whāinga matua, kia mōhio ai tātou ko wai ēnei tīpuna, nō whea... tino hīkaka te ngākau o ō tātou kaimahi kia timata tēnei mahi, kia honongia nei ēnei tīpuna ki ō rātou uri whakaheke, ki ō rātou whenua. Kāore he kore atu i tērā.”

Head conservator, Carolina Izzo says the experience was a new one for her, despite the work she’s done internationally.

“We never had the experience of having a painting so damaged... and they were damaged but also carried still the mana. So, it was quite [an] emotional journey for us,” says Izzo.

“The chief has about 13-14 tears, and we’ve been treating them under the microscope, doing thread by thread mending,” she says.

Internationally renown conservator, Carolina Izzo (Photo: Te Papa)

The company hasn’t disclosed the cost of the conservation project but expressed that it wasn’t about the money but recognising the significance of the taonga.

The portraits will be temporarily put on display in the Mana Whenua exhibition space at Te Papa in mid-December for public to enjoy.