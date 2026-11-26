For some women, having denser breast tissue can mean a higher risk of developing breast cancer, while also making it harder to detect on a mammogram.

Breast cancer survivors are now calling for mandatory breast density reporting during mammograms, alongside better access to supplementary screening.

“I don’t think people should be dying of this because they didn’t know that they had dense breast tissue,” says breast cancer survivor Ruia Harris.

“I think from your first mammogram, that’s something that you should be told so that then you’re fully informed.”

March 2020 was a difficult time for Harris. The day Aotearoa went into its first COVID-19 lockdown was also the day she received her breast cancer diagnosis.

“I underwent four rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiation, five surgeries to do a mastectomy and reconstruction.”

It was later discovered that Harris had dense breast tissue, which can make cancer harder to detect on a mammogram.

E 45 tau te pakeke o Ruia Harris, ka pāngia e te mate ūtaetae. Photo / Supplied.

Te kiato o te kiko ū

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) says breast density matters for two reasons: it can increase the risk of developing breast cancer, and make it harder to detect because both dense tissue and cancer appear white on a mammogram.

The issue is also personal for Julie Haines, who is pushing for change through a parliamentary petition calling for mandatory breast density reporting and increased funding for supplementary screening.

“A couple of years ago, I had breast cancer and found out that if you have dense breast tissue, you have a higher chance of getting breast cancer but a lower chance of it being detected on a mammogram,” she says.

“It sent me down this long rabbit warren of trying to get the policy changed in New Zealand so that women will be notified if they have dense tissue, because at the moment, they’re not.”

Haines says the difficulty is that cancer can be hidden by the dense tissue on a mammogram.

“If you have a mammogram and you have dense breast tissue, the tissue shows up as white on the mammogram, but so does cancer. It’s really, really difficult to detect the cancer when it’s hidden in the same colour.”

I pāngia a Ruia Harris e te mate ūtaetae i te tau 2020. Photo / Supplied.

‘Mēnā au i mōhio’

BCFNZ estimates around 40 per cent of women screened have dense breast tissue, while international evidence suggests around 10 per cent have extremely dense breasts.

Harris says knowing about breast density earlier could have prompted her to ask more questions about her screening options.

“If I had known in my very first mammogram at 45 that that was a thing, then maybe I would have asked more questions.

“But you do question, well, what were they looking at? If they can’t see anything because the tissue is dense, then what do they look at?”

Hei tā Ruia, ko tōna hoa rangatira tana taituara i a ia e māuiui ana. Photo / Supplied.

Te pānga ki ngā wāhine Māori

While there is not enough evidence to say wāhine Māori are more likely to have dense breasts, they remain disproportionately affected by breast cancer.

BCFNZ reports around 10 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day in Aotearoa, with one in 10 being Māori.

However, there is limited data on breast density in New Zealand, as it is not routinely measured or recorded through the national screening programme.

BCFNZ chief executive Vanessa Sorenson says more consistent reporting is needed to understand how different communities are affected.

“Routine, standardised density assessment would allow us to understand how density is distributed across Aotearoa and whether different groups are being affected differently.”

A 2013 study found wāhine Māori, particularly those over 50, had a greater total amount of dense breast tissue on average than Pākehā women.

“However, dense tissue did not make up a significantly greater proportion of their breasts. So, we can’t say from this research that Māori are more likely to have dense breasts.”

Kua tukua tētahi petihana, kia whai pūtea motuhake ngā whakamātautau matawai, e pai ai te tiro mō te kiato i te kiko ū.

Me whai reo a ngāi Māori i roto i ngā tukanga whakamahere

Sorenson says wāhine Māori must also have a say in shaping any changes to breast screening.

“Wāhine Māori must be involved in designing the system from the beginning. That includes how density is measured, how results are explained and what happens next.”

Harris is encouraging wāhine to ask about their breast density when getting a mammogram.

“My thing for whānau and wahine Māori and ngā wāhine katoa, is just to ask that question, what type of breast density do I have or tissue do I have? So that then you’re more aware.”