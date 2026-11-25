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The United Nations climate talks in Türkiye have ended without an overarching agreement, with participating countries failing to reach consensus on a final text due to disagreements over whether to explicitly mention fossil fuels.

The International Indigenous Peoples’ Forum on Climate Change, which forms part of the broader UN process, said the result was “shameful” and that “omitting a clear path to phasing out fossil fuels is outrageous”.

Expectations had already been muted heading into the talks, but Australian climate change minister and president of negotiations at the summit, Chris Bowen, conceded the result was “very disappointing”.

“Ultimately, many parties who are people of good faith had very strong red lines on a couple of key issues, and, despite many, many attempts ... those red lines were not able to be met,” he said.

While several large exporters of fossil fuels resisted the push for explicit language, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, other blocs, including the European Union, said failing to identify fossil fuels as the source of the climate crisis was a red line.

After two weeks of talks, and two days of overtime negotiations, it’s the first time in 17 years a COP has ended without a deal.

Larissa Baldwin-Roberts, who attended the summit and acted as the co-chair of the International Indigenous Peoples’ Forum on Climate Change, told NITV she feels “pretty devastated” by the result.

“One of those things that created the massive fight in the last couple of weeks is we actually need a plan to phase out fossil fuels,” the Widjabul Wiabal/Bundjalung woman said.

“It’s incredibly disappointing, because a lot of these communities on the front line of climate impacts can’t wait any longer,” she said, pointing to the massive glacial flashflood that recently devastated Nepal and killed 1,500 people.

“A lot of people don’t know that 90 per cent of the people that were impacted by that were Indigenous communities.”

Australia played a leading role in the talks in Türkiye, and used that platform to actively push the priorities of the Pacific region on the world stage.

The Climate Envoy for the Marshall Islands Environment Ministry, Kathy Neien Jetnil-Kijiner, said the lack of strong language on fossil fuels, as well as climate finance, were her biggest concerns, with the world on track to exceed the 1.5 degrees warming target.

“The Marshall Islands is only two metres above sea level. We have no mountains, no higher ground to go to,” she said.

“It costs tens of billions of dollars just to adapt two of our urban centres, two out of 24 islands. We really need action now.”

Disappointment over climate finance

Ms Baldwin-Roberts said efforts to ramp up climate finance had not met the moment, leaving vulnerable countries without the resources required to fund mitigation, adaptation, and a just transition.

“The European Union came in on day one and they said: any new commitments to finance is dead in the water,” she said.

Previous global climate agreements have established mechanisms for wealthier nations, which have done the most to cause climate change, to provide funds to poorer countries, which produce less carbon emissions but are often most vulnerable.

However, recent UN reporting shows current funding falls well short of the US$305 billion required by 2035.

Ms Baldwin-Roberts said a significant number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities have already had to move or adapt due to intensifying natural disasters, in areas like Lismore, the Kimberly, the Torres Strait and Cape York.

“We know as Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander people that we are seen as a global north country, but it doesn’t mean our communities are wealthy.”

“So one of the things we really did as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander caucus was to actually go to our government and say, ‘Hey, it is really important. These are all the types of investments you need to make across this country.’”

Recognising Indigenous knowledge

Despite the disappointment, Baldwin-Roberts said there had been some progress over recent years towards recognising Indigenous knowledge, and work will continue at smaller international meetings over the coming months.

“I think that as Indigenous peoples, we have an obligation to Country, and so whether it’s a bad two weeks of negotiations … it still matters because Country matters, and I think we believe that we’re important stewards within this process," she said.

“The thing that actually gives me the most hope is that there’s an incredible amount of work happening in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities here – whether that’s advocacy around stopping gas mines or protecting Country, planting sea grasses – there’s an enormous amount of adaptation and work that’s happening that’s not even funded by government.

“And so our communities are just getting out there thinking about what Country needs and doing it.”

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