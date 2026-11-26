Māori and Indigenous tech leaders gather in Wellington for Aotearoa’s first Indigenous Tech Summit

Māori and Indigenous tech leaders from around the world have gathered in Wellington for Aotearoa’s first Indigenous Tech Summit to discuss AI, data, control and the future for rangatahi.

The programme explores AI ethics and governance, sustainable technology and the future workforce.

Te Ao Māori News spoke to AI expert and author Sakura Kawakami Potaka-Dewes (Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou) about her internship research with Mato Ohitika Analytics, a Native American data consulting group from South Dakota.

Author of Indigenous AI Governance: Voices from Aotearoa, she shares how her research and interviews with researchers, technologists and leaders shaped her book.

Sakura Kawakami Potaka-Dewes, AI researcher and author of Indigenous AI Governance: Voices from Aotearoa.Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“The biggest risk that I identified in my book is our data being taken away or stolen by these big tech companies, such as OpenAI.

“It’s really concerning, because when we think about te reo Māori, every iwi has beautiful differences in terms of dialect, but because of these big tech companies taking our reo, it standardises Māori into one format. So these nuances or the dialectical differences are taken away.”

AI as a tool for Indigenous peoples

As a recent business analytics and project management graduate from Elon University, she says her studies led to exploring AI innovation but left out its potential benefits for Indigenous communities.

“I think that it’s really important that we, as Māori, create our own systems, so that we can keep our tino rangatiratanga.”

Sakura Kawakami Potaka-Dewes, AI researcher and author of Indigenous AI Governance: Voices from Aotearoa.Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Potaka-Dewes is leading Friday’s rangatahi-led workshop on data as whakapapa, the risk of extraction, and the gap between principles and practice.

Encouraged by the rangatahi turnout at the summit, she hopes to see more young people involved in tech.

“I’m trying to connect to rangatahi with iwi networks. I think that rangatahi need a seat at these tables where they make AI decisions. I grew up with social media.

Me whai wāhi te reo o te rangatahi

Growing up in the age of AI, Potake-Dewes stresses the importance of rangatahi voices being included.

“So I think it’s really important that we have a seat there, and that iwi are supporting us, because we can provide lots of valuable knowledge.”

Tupono Pahi, a kaimahi at Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Rangatahi attending the summit shared their views on the opportunities and concerns emerging from new technology.

Among them was Tupono Pahi (Ngāti Rereahu), a kaimahi at Te Taura Whiri, who spoke about changes in the sector.

“It’s a growing sector, more risks approaching for our people as AI comes in, but with those with generative AI, those language models, it’s also like a good opportunity for our people as well.”

Pahi says yesterday’s whakatau allowed him to connect with other Indigenous people, to share concerns in the tech space and build relationships.

Rangatahi working with Tū Ātea at Aotearoa's first Indigenous Tech Summit. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“I am interested in hearing first-hand about people’s experience around te reo Māori and te ao matihiko. And just connecting with people to show that Te Taura Whiri is here to support them.”

Kaikōrero include Dr Karaitiana Taiuru, Amber Craig (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Muaūpoko, Ngāi Tara), Professor Te Taka Keegan (Waikato-Maniapoto, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue), Lisa Sarago (Bundaburra Yidinji, Western Yalanji, Jirrbal) and Dr Desi Small-Rodriguez (Northern Cheyenne Nation).

The summit runs until Friday.