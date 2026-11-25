It’s week two of new MP inductions at Parliament, and three of the newest faces have more than their new mahi in common.

Mananui Ramsden of Labour, Craig Pauling of the Greens and Eden Skipper of the Opportunity Party all share whakapapa to Ngāi Tahu and Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū - Banks Peninsula.

All three also whakapapa to the same hapū, Kāti Irakehu – a connection they say makes their arrival in Parliament particularly significant.

For Skipper, having three Ngāi Tahu MPs entering Parliament with shared whakapapa comes with a responsibility to ensure their iwi has a strong voice in the whare pāremata.

Eden Skipper, Opportunity Party MP. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“Ngāi Tahu is going to have a voice, and they’ve wanted a voice, and that’s going to be on the shoulders of us to help carry that voice into the whare pāremata of Ngāi Tahu and ensure that we are closely connected to our roots, but we can lean into that”

That shared whakapapa is also significant for Te Tai Tonga MP Mananui Ramsden, who says having three members of the same hapū enter Parliament is a first.

“Koia nei te tuatahi kua puta mai tokotoru o mātou nō roto i te hapū kotahi, arā ko Kāti Irakehu, nō roto i te takiwā o Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū. He mea nui tērā ki a mātou, ki a tātou katoa.”

For Green MP Craig Pauling, the journey to Parliament has also been a personal one. A journey which includes discovering his whakapapa Māori in his 20s.

Craig Pauling, Green Party MP. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“I haven’t always known that I was Māori until I was about 20, when I worked it out when I was in university. Nonetheless, it’s been a big journey that I’ve been on and sort of learned the ropes through my rūnanga and tribal structures, being involved with hapū and iwi,” he said

Pauling says that journey, along with the opportunities created by Ngāi Tahu’s Treaty settlement, has helped shape the generation now entering Parliament.

“I feel like we are a product of our post-settlement era. To be honest, I mean I started working for the iwi in 1999, one year after our treaty settlement, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do all together for Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū and for our whole Island, Te Wai Pounamu.”

Ramsden says their presence in Parliament is also a reflection of their whakapapa and the resilience of their hapū.

Mananui Ramsden, Labour Party MP. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“He tohu tērā o te whakapapa ka puta mai nei. Kei konei mātou, te whakatinanatanga o ngā hapū katoa. Tirohia ki ngā tau kua hipa rā, nui ngā raru e pā ana ki a Ngāi Māori, nā reira he tohu tēnei o te whakahokinga mai o te hiahia nō roto i tēnei whare o tātou”

The three new MPs say they are honoured to take up their roles and hope their journey into politics encourages other Ngāi Tahu to consider public life.

But there is still one major question hanging over their first days in Parliament.

They are awaiting Friday’s special vote count, which could change the make-up of the House and determine where they will sit.

Whatever the result, the trio say they are ready for the challenge.