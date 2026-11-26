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A former co-leader of Te Pāti Māori has criticised ACT’s musings over getting rid of the Māori seats, saying there are many things about MMP that could be reviewed, but the Māori seats are not to blame.

Labour is saying there would be a bigger backlash than there was to the controversial Treaty Principles Bill.

The ACT Party is eyeing up a referendum on abolishing the Māori seats, as part of coalition negotiations.

ACT leader David Seymour said the “proximal cause” of the current overhang is the Māori seats, while Te Pāti Māori said ACT was trying to distract from a botched overhang on the right, and removing the Māori seats would not fix MMP.

Te Pāti Māori actively campaigned on encouraging voters to give the party their electorate vote only, and to give their party vote to someone else.

In the preliminary count, Te Pāti Māori secured five electorates, while receiving 0.57 per cent of the party vote.

Te Ururoa Flavell, who was an MP from 2005 to 2017, and co-leader of the party from 2013 to 2018, told Morning Report the overhang was a consequence of MMP rules, not the existence of Te Pāti Māori.

“This proposal by Mr Seymour just simply adds to the fire of what’s been happening over these last three years, which is why it will probably be rejected by Māori.

“And why raise it now when, in fact, we’re two or three days away from the outcome of an election, where the seats may go up or down either side? Some people might win, some people might lose.

“To put Māori in the focus of being the problem for the issues raised over the overhang is way out of order, and simply adds to the view about how Māoridom would feel about the ACT Party and its supporters.”

Flavell, the former MP for the Waiariki seat, said it was fair to have another look at MMP.

“We should have an opportunity to review some of the things that have been raised. But look, the overhang is not new, and it just so happens this time that some certain parties may or may not benefit from it quite a lot,” he said.

Parliament currently has an overhang of 11 seats, although things may change with the release of the final results on Friday.

“When you look at it, the National Party is the bigger beneficiary of seven seats. So we have to have a look at it at some point, but don’t use Māori voters as being the source of this,” Flavell said.

‘Using the democratic system’

Labour’s Māori caucus chair Willie Jackson told Midday Report that scrapping the seats would see protests larger than those in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill - also proposed by ACT.

“I think you would get hundreds of thousands out on the streets because it’s another attack on Māori rights, Māori interests from David Seymour.”

“You would have an unprecedented reaction from Māori if they went down that track,” he said.

Jackson defended Te Pāti Māori encouraging an overhang, despite criticising them during the election campaign for it.

“They were using the democratic system as it was. Is it democratic, Paul Goldsmith, to tell everyone to vote for David Seymour? Ask yourself that,” he said.

Twenty-six per cent of the MPs going into Parliament this term are of Māori descent, while the overall Māori population is 17 per cent.

Jackson, a list MP, said the quality of a Māori MP was more important than the quantity.

“List MPs don’t necessarily answer to Māori. Māori seats guarantee that Māori interests are prioritised.”

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