Why does Aotearoa New Zealand imprison so many people, and what would it take to change that?

This is one of the questions driving Dr Emmy Rākete’s research, which will examine the structural and economic forces behind the country’s high incarceration rate and explore how communities can contribute to solutions.

The professional teaching fellow in the Faculty of Arts and Education at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, has received a four-year Mana Tūāpapa Future Leader Fellowship worth $820,000 to investigate mass incarceration and its impact on communities.

Rākete (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) brings an approach that combines historical analysis with community engagement, including wānanga with people who have lived experience of the justice system.

She sees these conversations as essential to producing research that is grounded in people’s experiences and capable of informing change.

“Wānanga are really interesting as a research method because they’re both dissemination and data gathering,” she says.

“You end up with this really interesting co-production of knowledge between researchers and participants. They level a lot of the inequality between researchers and the people we’re working with.”

The influence that Moana’s had on my life, on my way of thinking, on the way that I approach stuff is immeasurable. — Dr Emmy Rākete, Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

Drawing on Marxist theory, Rākete wants to understand how capitalism and colonialism have contributed to the conditions that lead people into the justice system, including poverty, homelessness and inequality.

Her historical materialist approach examines how economic structures and the distribution of resources shape people’s lives, challenging explanations of Māori overrepresentation that attribute it to cultural or individual deficiencies.

“I find explanations for Māori overrepresentation in the justice system rooted in Māori biology, Māori cultural deficiency, all of these essences, unpersuasive,” she says.

“They’re all premised on the idea that there is a fundamental difference between Māori and Pākehā that makes us an imprisonable sort of person. I don’t think these are true.”

Her analysis also examines the relationship between capitalism and colonialism, arguing that economic interests and the pursuit of wealth drove colonial expansion.

This interpretation differs from that of the late Māori lawyer Moana Jackson, whose thinking has had a profound influence on Rākete. In particular, the two held different views about the relationship between capitalism and colonialism, with their conversations about Marxism helping shape her own intellectual development.

Despite their theoretical differences, Emmy considers herself firmly within the intellectual tradition shaped by Moana’s work.

“I am a Moana-ist,” Rākete says proudly. “The influence that Moana’s had on my life, on my way of thinking, on the way that I approach stuff is immeasurable.”

An important part of that intellectual legacy is Moana’s landmark research, He Whaipaanga Hou, which examined the relationship between Māori and the criminal justice system.

The pair developed a close relationship after meeting in 2016, with Moana becoming a mentor and significant influence on Rākete’s thinking.

Dr Emmy Rākete. Photo: Chris Loufte

Rākete’s research is informed by Jackson’s approach to understanding the justice system through the experiences of communities, while bringing a different theoretical perspective to the analysis.

Through her work with People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA), which she co-founded in 2015, Emmy has spent years bringing academic ideas into community discussions and learning from the experiences of those most affected by the justice system.

She says wānanga also challenge researchers to recognise their own position within the social issues they study.

“As researchers, we’re in the situation. If we’re taking seriously the idea that social science is a study of social totality, too bad, you’re part of social totality. Now what?”

For Emmy, understanding the wider forces shaping people’s lives is essential to identifying meaningful alternatives to imprisonment.

She argues that addressing the conditions contributing to people’s involvement with the justice system requires investment in housing, education, employment and social support, rather than relying on imprisonment to address complex social problems.

She also challenges the idea that the value of these interventions should be measured primarily through economic outcomes.

“The economy is an index for something else. Money is a number. Life is not a number.”

She believes the purpose of an economy should be to produce the things people need to live full and dignified lives, rather than prioritising the accumulation of wealth.

“The point of food is to be eaten, so we should grow and make food so people can eat it. The point of houses is to keep babies warm, so we should give houses to everyone who needs a house.”

Ultimately, Emmy wants her research to be useful beyond academic publications, working alongside community organisations and sharing findings in accessible ways.

One question she will use to measure its success is whether the research has made a meaningful contribution to the work already happening in communities.

“Was I a river to my people? Did I bring to the struggles that are actually already in existence what it is that they need to flourish and to prosper?”

Alongside reports developed with community organisations, Rākete hopes to produce a substantial publication bringing together her historical and structural analysis with the knowledge gathered through community engagement.

She is also exploring ways to share the findings with a wider audience, ensuring the research reaches the people and communities it concerns.

Nā Te Rina Ruka-Triponel nō Waipapa Taumata Rau - University of Auckland