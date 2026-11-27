Anahera Herewini has been named the Royal New Zealand Navy’s 2026 Sailor of the Year, recognising her leadership and commitment to the Navy.

The award acknowledges her contribution to naval operations and the support she provides to fellow sailors, particularly those beginning their careers in the Defence Force.

“But I’m very proud, what it means to me and my family cause you know, Māori being recognised for the mahi they do, in any organisation which is a very big thing for us,” says Herewini.

Photo supplied: New Zealand Defence Force

From small-town Kawerau to the Navy

Since joining the Navy in 2014, Herewini has built a career serving aboard naval vessels around the world, helping ensure ships and their crews are prepared for operations at sea.

Growing up in Kawerau, she completed her schooling before deciding at 17 to join the Navy, inspired by a family friend already serving.

“I am a hardcore Kawerau girl; I did all my schooling there, and when I was about seventeen, that’s when I decided I didn’t want to study, and they had people come around in the Navy, and a family friend talk to us, yeah, that’s what brought me to the Navy,” says Herewini.

As a Leading Combat Systems Specialist, her role involves supporting combat operations, helping lead her team and ensuring the ship and its crew are prepared for the challenges of serving at sea.

While the role has taken her around the world, it also means spending extended periods away from whānau and friends, which she says is one of the biggest challenges of Navy life.

Despite the distance, Herewini says being part of a wider community and serving her country makes the sacrifices worthwhile.

“I think the biggest challenge, especially being Māori and family oriented, is being away from family and friends, but overcoming that, you know you’re part of a bigger community, out there helping serve your country,” says Herewini.

Photo supplied: New Zealand Defence Force

Supporting the next generation

Alongside her operational responsibilities, Herewini also supports and mentors recruits, helping prepare the next generation of Navy personnel.

She encourages rangatahi not to be afraid of stepping outside their comfort zones and taking opportunities when they arise.

“They’re the future of our Navy, our New Zealand Defence Force, and that’s really important to all of us,” says Herewini.

As she continues in her role as a Leading Combat Systems Specialist, Herewini’s recognition marks an important milestone in her Navy career.