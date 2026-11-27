Nau mai ki ngā whakamahuki o te wā mō ngā pōti motuhake.

New Zealanders went to the polls on Nov. 7 to elect the 54th Parliament. Preliminary results were released on election night, but the final result could not be confirmed until the official count was completed, including the processing of about 400,000 special votes.

Since election night, ordinary votes have been counted again, electoral rolls checked, and special votes processed and counted. The Electoral Commission has now declared the official results, confirming the final make-up of Parliament and settling the remaining close races.

Ngā whakatau whakamutunga i te Kōwhiringa Pōti

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The final results of the 2026 general election have left Parliament evenly divided, with the right and left blocs each holding 65 seats.

National remains the largest party in Parliament with 40 seats, despite Labour narrowly beating it on the party vote.

Labour won 29.88% of the party vote, compared with 28.35% for National.

The final distribution of seats is:

National — 40

Labour — 36

Green Party — 17

ACT — 13

New Zealand First — 12

Opportunity — 7

Te Pāti Māori — 5

The numbers leave National, ACT and New Zealand First on 65 seats combined, while Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Māori and the Opportunity Party also total 65.

That puts the seven-seat Opportunity Party in a pivotal position as the two major blocs look to form a government.

Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

National has fallen from 42 seats on election night to 40 after special votes were counted. The Greens have gained a seat, rising from 16 to 17, while Labour remains on 36.

The final result includes a 10-seat overhang.

The official count of 484,865 special votes altered three electorate outcomes from election night leads.

In Hamilton East, Labour candidate Georgie Dansey claimed victory over National candidate Ryan Hamilton with a 173-vote majority.

Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty took Wairarapa from National candidate Mike Butterick by 81 votes.

In Wellington Bays, Green Party candidate Julie Anne Genter secured the seat over Labour candidate Craig Renney with a 1,610-vote majority. Winning leads in all other electorates remained unchanged.

Māori turnout

Turnout in the Māori electorates was 72.9%, up from 68% in 2023.

A total of 604,188 Māori voters were enrolled on either the Māori or general roll, compared with 567,012 in 2023.