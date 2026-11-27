Māori technologist Amber Craig is exploring how Indigenous frameworks can combat contemporary data and AI systems that extract, control, and commodify Indigenous knowledge without consent.

Her workshop at the Indigenous Tech Summit, ‘Dismantling the colonial grab on our data’, compares the influence of the Doctrine of Discovery to the behaviour of today’s data and AI systems.

Craig explores how Māori knowledge systems offer alternative frameworks for data governance, where information is viewed as a living taonga with mauri, whakapapa and tapu, to be stewarded rather than owned.

She raises concerns about handing data to big tech companies and entities that “don’t care about us”, saying it should remain in Māori hands.

“If we are constantly giving our data to these entities that don’t care about us, that value will go away from our communities and our people, and to offshore people’s hands, and then they will monetise it, and so, they will then sell it back to our own people, on the promise of being able to tell us about our matauranga, being able to tell us about our whakapapa.”

Amber Craig presents her workshop at the Indigenous Tech Summit.

She draws parallels between colonial data practices and historical land appropriation, including how whenua was surveyed, mapped and taken.

“Part of the workshop is showing from the doctrine of discovery, to the 1840s, plus surveys that were taken about whānau and hapū all the way through to today, how themes are continuing, and how we need to take that control.

“From how our land has been taken. It’s been taken for resources, and all of that, it’s been destroyed, and then the value has been given away outside of our whenua. The same as happening with our data.”

Through case studies, she traces how Wairarapa whānau have moved from data extraction to repatriation, regaining control of their data.

Indigenous Tech Summit.

Grounded in a mana mātauranga ā-hapū strategy and the principles of Te Mana Raraunga (Māori Data Sovereignty Network), Craig addresses the need to move past technical solutions and how community-led initiatives can shape the way indigenous storytelling is stored and told.

“I think one of the things that we’re thinking about at Papawai Marae is how do we repatriate our data that’s already been taken about our whenua, our wai, and how do we host it on our own whenua.”

Craig is holding a wānanga at Papawai Marae from 11 to 13 December to discuss the Doctrine of Discovery, its impact on Māori data today and what a future shaped by mātauranga Māori could look like.