Rahema Hook on the day she graduated with a law degree from Auckland University. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ.

After years of putting her ambitions aside to raise a family and her brother’s children, Rahema Hook has finally achieved a 20-year goal - graduating with a law degree to help Māori in Northland.

While at Bay of Islands College, she received the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Massey University, an early indication of what her future might hold, but she ended up leaving school early after becoming pregnant with her first child.

Rahema Hook (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe) told Nine to Noon she was encouraged from a young age to pursue tertiary study.

She left school at 17 to raise her children, but did not stop pursuing education, studying part-time for both a tourism diploma and later a legal executive diploma.

It was always in the back of her mind to keep pursuing education, even though she wasn’t sure what that would look like.

“It was a bit crazy now that I think about it; I was part-time working, and the kids would be at daycare, and then I would study part-time.”

She described the years after the birth of her first child as “part-time work, full-time mum and part-time study”.

Hook also faced the passing of her brother, something she said was a devastating blow to her whānau and their tight-knit community in Rāwhiti, and it meant looking after his three children, whom she raised together with her mother.

“Mum is the pou here because she is always the one that has tagged us out, but when my brother passed away, obviously Mum and Dad were devastated, and it was quite an emotional thing for them, so I just took it onboard to take one or two at a time.”

Hook said she could have up to six kids living with her at times, while she kept working.

“I think that is what kept us going is you just have to keep busy; otherwise, you are just going to fall apart.”

Hook said she had planned to go to university before her brother passed away, and his death changed the trajectory of her life.

“I stopped with that plan, parked it up, and I stayed up in the Bay of Islands close to my parents to help raise these kids with mine.”

She carried on working at a luxury accommodation, but five years after her brother passed away, she felt emotionally ready for a change.

“You see all the luxury and the flash cars and the helicopters dropping them off, so I’m working with clients like this in beautiful properties, and I just thought, ‘you know, this is so cool, obviously my clients they appreciate my work and all this ’, but I just felt like I needed to be somewhere else.”

Hook said the job was not fulfilling and she wanted to contribute to her community instead.

Hook had left school before obtaining University Entrance, but she was able to use her legal executive diploma to enrol at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

She wanted to help whānau navigate the legal system.

“We just needed to know what we were doing. I’m supporting these people; these people don’t know what they’re doing, I don’t know what I’m doing, and so that is a big eye-opener, really. Having to navigate yourself in these spaces where you don’t actually know what you are doing.”

Her studies also opened her eyes to the systemic racism within the legal system.

“People that know the system better will take advantage of that.”

Just before graduation, Hook started working with a family law barrister, but since graduating has turned her focus onto a Professional Legal Studies Course.

“Although my passion is in criminal [law] and I have my whānau, some of them not all of them, asking me ‘don’t do criminal and don’t do this’ and I just think to myself that look, I did this, I want to pursue something that I always wanted to do and if I find that I don’t necessarily feel that I’m going to be equipped or enjoy it or, you know, be in that space then we can look at it at a further date, but for now working for a family law barrister is still a great start and wherever I can help at the moment I’ll hop onboard.”

Now a young grandmother, Hook said that is her favourite part of her life.

Nā RNZ