I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ.

A Māori researcher is looking at how cultural practices like kapa haka could help support Māori health, as Aotearoa marks Diabetes Action Month this November.

Lincoln University lecturer Dr Hoani Smith (Kāti Mamoe, Kāi Tahu) said kapa haka can support several dimensions of Māori hauora, bringing together physical activity, cultural connection and whanaungatanga.

Smith is one of four researchers to receive funding through the Diabetes New Zealand Research Foundation’s 2026 Small Research Grants. Smith’s project, Kapa Haka for Metabolic Hauora: A Māori-Led Feasibility Study for Type 2 Diabetes Prevention, will explore how regular participation in kapa haka could support metabolic health and type 2 diabetes prevention.

Māori and Pasifika communities continue to carry a disproportionate burden of health inequities, including type 2 diabetes.

“Kapa haka is something that already exists in our whānau,” Smith told RNZ.

“It’s deeply embedded in our culture, and it’s much more than just movement. It’s whakapapa, identity, whanaungatanga.”

“And we can all strive to be better by doing something that our whānau are enjoying, rather than force it in our communities.”

Smith, who specialises in sport, exercise and health research, said a lot of whānau, when they get told what to do without any buy-in, tend not to stick to it.

“And so those habits end up kind of on the wayside after that 21-day cycle.

“So if we can prescribe something that’s already been done and we can connect with our people and our culture, it’s a win-win for everyone.

Varron Armstrong steals the show with Ōtiria Marae Kapa Haka. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

“And it also would save long-term down the track inequities that currently exist, because Māori and Pasifika, we carry the heaviest burden. And if we can do something that already exists, mean Māori mean.”

Smith draws on the Māori concept of kaitiakitanga, which was announced as this year’s most beautiful word by international language learning app Babbel.

“So now all of the ‘tanga’s’ can be incorporated and connected to your community.”

He said the physical demands of kapa haka were something he wanted to explore further, alongside the social and cultural connections that came with participating.

“When you actually go to kapa haka practice, they’re doing HIIT. They’re doing high-intensity training, followed up by waiata, followed up by movements, followed up by playing guitar and then connecting with one another.

“And it goes for many hours. It’s not just necessarily go to the gym and exercise for 30, 40 minutes. You’re physically and mentally active.

“And the meanest thing is that while singing waiata, you’re fatigued as well as having to maintain posture. So it’s something rare that I don’t think has been researched that well.”

Smith said the benefits of kapa haka go beyond just physical health. Haka practices can bring together people of different ages, allowing them to learn from one another while strengthening their connections to their whānau and communities, which he said has an important role to play in supporting the different dimensions of hauora.

“I can be with my elders as well as my grandkids can be with my elders, all at the same time, learning together.”

Using the te ao Māori view of health and wellbeing, Te Whare Tapa Whā, Smith said kapa haka could contribute to several aspects of a person’s health, strengthening all pillars.

“You’ve got the social aspect of it. Socially, we’re connecting with one another because we like being with ourselves, with our own groups that are in the community.

“You’ve got your physical. You’ve got your general well-being. You’ve got your grounding.

“It’s also educational as well. It’s also singing and being present and being spiritually connected.”

He said traditional exercise options can be difficult to access for some whānau, with factors such as cost, transport and where people live influencing their ability to stay active.

Muriwhenua in full haka mode. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

The feasibility study will bring together researchers with expertise in exercise science, Māori health and general practice. The team hopes to assess participants’ metabolic health, including HbA1c levels and insulin sensitivity, over a period of six weeks or more.

Participants will continue taking part in their kapa haka practices, Smith said, allowing researchers to explore what happens through an activity already established within their communities.

The research could also help inform other forms of community-led physical activity, including waka ama and other forms of tākaro (sport).

With Te Matatini approaching, Smith said there was also an opportunity to highlight the wider role kapa haka played in people’s lives.

“We can build in our strengths and walk alongside our whānau to ensure Māori knowledge and values and aspirations and ways of being can help shape the world that we live in.”

Thousands of performers and supporters will come together through the national kapa haka festival, providing a platform to celebrate the practice and its place within Māori communities.

Smith hopes the research will help bring more attention to the health benefits that can come from activities whānau are already passionate about.

“Let’s actually look at how we can improve our own wellbeing; then we can improve the community and the world.

“If we focus on what’s in front of us and help to grow those around us, we’ll be much better off.”

He said changing the way people talk about diabetes is also important, particularly when it comes to reducing stigma and encouraging whānau to seek support and get checked early.

“The conversation needs to change around how we need to have our elders, our children, our whānau in general to be living here much longer to contribute to our family.”

Nā Layla Bailey-McDowell nō RNZ