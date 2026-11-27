Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan, Tā Mason Durie and Dr Taku Parai were inducted at the National Iwi Chairs Forum’s final gathering for 2026 at Waiwhetū Marae in Te Awa Kairangi.

Te Whare Pūkenga recognises Māori leaders whose work has made a significant national contribution.

Kaitiaki Professor Margaret Mutu says the initiative was established after the deaths of prominent Māori leaders during COVID-19.

“We felt that the achievements of those rangatira were under-recognised regarding how they contributed to the revitalisation of the National Iwi Chairs Forum vision and values of kotahitanga, mana motuhake, whanaungatanga, manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga.”

Mutu says the forum wanted to honour leaders while they were still able to receive the recognition.

“It was decided that we would build a whare that recognises the achievements of our rangatira while they were with us.”

Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan. Photo: Supplied

Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan has led New Zealand Māori Tourism since 2009 and has spent decades working across Māori economic development, business and tourism. She was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2023 for services to Māori and business.

Dr Taku Parai has held senior iwi governance and leadership roles, including chair of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira. He has also contributed to Māori health, education, sport and community development.

Tā Mason Durie is a leading Māori health academic and thinker. A medical doctor and former Massey University deputy vice-chancellor, he developed the Te Whare Tapa Whā model of Māori wellbeing and has held numerous senior advisory and governance roles.

Tā Mason Durie celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Hui Whakaoranga which ultimately lead to Māori health initiatives such as Te Whare Tapa Whā

Mutu says Te Whare Pūkenga is reserved for Māori who have made an outstanding national contribution.

“Te Whare Pūkenga consists of our living taonga who have made an outstanding contribution that has impacted nationally and enhanced our values that protect Te Ao Māori.”

She says the induction is an honour bestowed by iwi.

The three join other Māori leaders previously recognised through Te Whare Pūkenga.

The final iwi chairs forum of 2026 brought together iwi leaders from across the country to discuss issues affecting Māori and set priorities for the year ahead.