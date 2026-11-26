Tamariki presented eco-sourced taupata seedlings to Taranaki regional councillors as Ōkahu Inuāwai lodged its taiao and climate plans. Photo: Te Korimako o Taranaki

A hapū has lodged its environmental plan and climate strategy with Taranaki Regional Council – and called on others to do the same.

The council has previously received taiao (environment) plans from the region’s iwi, but it’s the first time a hapū has put a plan forward.

On Tuesday Ōkahu Inuāwai me ētehi-atu Hapū presented its plan to the council’s Policy and Planning Committee.

Kaumatua John Hooker said the plan centred on the Waingōngōro River, which the hapū wanted to be healthy enough for swimming and gathering kai.

He said the hapū created a 1000-year intergenerational plan but wanted to avoid too broad a focus.

“We could have a whole suite of actions [in] our plan, but the hapū identified key areas that we wanted movement on.

“So, we’ve left those wider areas and the Waingōngōro awa is our focus.”

Legally, regional councils must take into account iwi management plans and the Treaty of Waitangi.

Councils must also recognise tangata whenua interests regarding environmental kaitiakitanga (stewardship) of natural resources.

Like many Taranaki rivers, the Waingōngōro suffers from farm nutrient pollution, worsening towards the river mouth, which the hapū has been measuring since 2018.

The plan includes a call to widen current seven-metre riparian plantings first to 14 metres, and eventually 21 metres, along the length of the river.

The extended planting would feature not just riverbank shrubs but canopy trees up to eight metres high, to provide a forest bird corridor.

Hooker said in the past flocks of 100 or more kererū were common, and the hapū wanted to hear those wings beating again within 50 years.

Ōkahu Inuāwai had met the local catchment group and been surprised by their enthusiasm.

Hooker said they’d suggested workable alternatives such as areas set aside for forest planting, rather than planting entire riverbanks.

“They can see the benefits for their farms … for their families.”

Ōkahu Inuāwai taiao co-representative Anitawaru Cole said the plan differed from post-settlement iwi authority plans which were “dictated by the Crown legal framework.

“Obviously, that doesn’t start from a tikanga position, and it doesn’t start from a kaitiakitanga position.

“Within the hapū space, we are not dictated by Crown law - and specifically within Ngāruahine, we’re a very hapū-centric iwi.”

Instead of taking a degraded environment as a baseline, the hapū had set a “tūpuna baseline” grounded in knowledge of when the taiao was thriving.

“We began from our kaumātua, from the kōrero of our tūpuna.”

Cole hoped more hapū would do the same.

“It’s an invitation for hapū around the motu just to reimagine … because we’re very free as hapū to express our mana motuhake (autonomous identity).”

The Policy and Planning Committee chair Bonita Bigham said it was helpful to take hapū plans on board.

“It helps institutions like TRC … really understand the depth of feeling, the depth of commitment to the taiao, and the considered way in which our people reflect on the last 150 years of environmental change and what their aspirations are for the next.

“Because this hapū, with their plan, have some very stringent bottom lines.”

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air