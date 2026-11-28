Kaihaka make their way to Aurere to welcome voyagers from around the Pacific. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf.

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New Zealand’s biggest gathering of ocean-going canoes in centuries aims to pass on the knowledge of traditional voyaging to a new generation.

Te Hau Kōmaru, a biennial waka hourua festival, has been underway in Northland’s Doubtless Bay all this week.

As well as six waka from around the motu, two double-hulled voyaging wa’a (waka) from Hawaii have sailed south to take part, along with one from Vanuatu.

Festival coordinator Joyce Munns Conrad expected more than 2000 people would attend during the week, including roughly 1000 children from Far North schools.

Te Hekenga Mai festival coordinator Joyce Munns Conrad. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf.

Voyagers from Tahiti, Samoa and Rarotonga were also taking part.

The 2026 festival, called Te Hekenga Mai, was the fourth so far but the first to be held in Northland.

Munns Conrad said it was fitting that the festival was being held at Aurere, where the late Tā (Sir) Hekenukumai Busby lived and built his Kupe Waka Centre, a school for traditional navigation and waka building.

It was also where he built the voyaging canoe Te Aurere in the early 1990s.

Te Aurere, the first waka hourua built in Aotearoa’s ocean voyaging revival, is currently being rebuilt at the Kupe Waka Centre in Aurere. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf.

“The festival’s coming back to the birthplace for waka hourua in Aotearoa. Sir Hekenukumai Busby created these connections around the Pacific when he was training way back in the day, and this is now coming to fruition for us in Aotearoa. It’s beautiful to be a part of,” she said.

The six-day programme included land-based workshops at Aurere and the nearby towns of Taipā and Mangōnui.

Children would be able to learn about the stars, the Māori lunar calendar, waka hourua rigs, knot-tying, and traditional wayfinding using the natural environment.

The revival of ocean voyaging in Aotearoa could be traced back to the arrival of the Hawaiian waka Hōkūle’a at Waitangi in 1985.

Among those watching on shore that day was the great kaumatua Sir James Henare, who challenged Māori to build their own waka hourua.

That challenge was heard by Sir Hekenukumai, who sailed to Rarotonga - the first of many voyages to every corner of the Polynesian Triangle - in 1992.

Munns Conrad said several of the original sailors from those voyages were taking part in the festival.

They included Stan Conrad, now kaihautū (captain) of Te Aurere, the only Māori on board when Hōkūle’a landed in 1985.

Te Aurere kaihautū Stan Conrad with trainee navigator/kaihautū Beau Kamariera at Aurere. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf.

Conrad said waka and identity were intertwined right across the Pacific.

“We live in such an amazing nation in the Pacific Ocean. Where other people have land masses, we have an ocean that we live in, and we’re all connected, every single island. Our waka and our reo (language) travel through those islands, and we all have that beautiful connection together.”

In fact, without waka, there would be no Māori, Conrad said.

“Our ancestors decided to go south, go look for land, and go look for islands. But they didn’t go without knowing where it was. The signs were there. The guides were there. And that’s the amazing thing about it, our ancestors were one with the ocean, with the land, with the environment, and they respected it and used it to help them travel through the ocean. So that’s pretty special,” he said.

Also on that historic 1985 journey was Bruce Blankenfeld, now director of voyaging for the Polynesian Voyaging Society in Hawaii.

The Hawaiian waka Hōkūle'a during a previous visit to Northland. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf.

At the time he had no idea he was helping to spark the Māori voyaging renaissance.

“For us it was just so exciting to sail and go to all these new places. We had no idea of how things were going to evolve from then, and no sense of the Māori world. It was just a whole new experience,” Blankenfeld said.

“But it prompted the notion to, ‘Hey, we’ve got to build canoes and start moving again’. And that’s what’s been happening over the last 41 years. And here we are, and these canoes now, they’re floating schools. It’s a way to recapture a sense of who we are and our connection to our ancestors. And the more we do it, the more comfortable it becomes.”

Visitors to Te Hekenga Mai, led by a 50-strong Hawaiian delegation, face one of many challenges as they arrive at the festival. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf.

MP Shane Jones, one of the speakers at the festival pōwhiri, recalled hearing Sir James lay down his challenge at Waitangi in 1985.

“He said, ‘Taraia he waka!’, build a waka. This festival is a celebration for all our young ones, not only from New Zealand but around the Pacific. And it’s a fulfilment of a dream of the past, and a celebration of genuine prowess, because once you’re out on the ocean, it takes no prisoners,” Jones said.

Stan Conrad said there were now eight ocean-going voyaging waka around Aotearoa, regularly sailing across the Pacific using only the stars and currents to find their way.

“It’s just taken off, it’s been amazing, the renaissance of voyaging and navigation here in Aotearoa.”

With the knowledge being embraced by a young generation of sailors, captains and navigators, he was confident it would never come close to being lost again.

“For me personally, I just sit back in awe and just see how far it’s gone. And I know it will never be lost. It’ll be practised. It’ll be taught in schools. It’s amazing, eh. I pinch myself every day.”

Joyce Munns Conrad said Sir Hekenukumai would be delighted to see what had become of his dream of reviving traditional ocean voyaging.

“He would be so, so happy to see everybody here. He’d be chuckling away.”

The festival wrapped up on Saturday, 28 November

Nā Peter de Graaf nō RNZ.