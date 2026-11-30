The Rugby League World Cup has put culture, identity and belonging at the centre of conversations about what it means to represent your people. Photo: RNZ / Quin Tauetau.

I whakaputahia tēnei ātikara e RNZ.

What does it mean to play for your people?

When Australian rugby league star Reece Walsh asked, “How’s that for culture, baby?” after the Kangaroos’ Rugby League World Cup final win, his comments sparked a wider conversation about culture in the game.

Australia had just beaten the Kiwis 32-12 in Brisbane, with a passionate Walsh responding to criticism of his team and its supporters throughout the tournament.

“Coming into this tournament everybody wrote us off, talking about how good the other teams are, how good their cultures are, I just feel we got disrespected,” he told Australias Channel 7.

“Seeing all the fans come out, how’s that for culture, baby?”

His comments landed at a tournament where cultural identity is impossible to ignore. From the haka, siva tau and sipi tau to the parades held across nations, supporters and players proudly represented their whakapapa and country.

Māori artist Charles Williams (Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, Te Whakatohea, Tūhoe, Ngāpuhi), who was at the centre of many Kiwi parades and celebrations in Aotearoa told RNZ that without culture the Rugby League World Cup would be “boring as heck.”

“This campaign for the RLWC has really been a highlight on cultures, on the uniqueness of different nations. I think more than ever before, it’s come to the forefront.”

Williams said the competition and sporting bodies “really need to tap into it”.

“This is what makes the competition. Basically, without culture, Rugby League World Cup will be boring as heck.

“I don’t think they’ll get as many views, bums on seats, money invested in the entire tournament. And so it’s just like, come on, man, you’re right there.”

Williams said that after a long rugby league season, people “want to belong”.

“There needs to be something that picks you up and it has to be deeper than money. You know, it has to be a purpose.”

For Worimi man Isaac Frederick Maynard, the conversation that followed Walsh’s comments around culture raised questions about how Australian sport recognised its own First Nations cultures, and whether that recognition went far enough.

Maynard, who was born and raised on Wiradjuri Country in central New South Wales, told RNZ that history and connection to Country is important when considering what people meant when they talk about Australian culture.

‘Country’ was similar to a persons tūrangawaewae or “a place to stand” in te ao Māori, it referred to the land or ancestral place where a person was descended from.

“When we’re talking about what people are calling Australian culture, it’s important to remember that we’re 125 years since Federation, right? So it’s a short time period.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples had the world’s oldest continuing cultures, with cultural connections stretching back more than 65,000 years.

There were hundreds of distinct First Nations communities across Australia, each with their own languages, customs, laws and cultural practices.

Maynard said the cultural pride displayed by Māori and Pacific teams at the World Cup stood out to him.

“You look at teams like Samoa, like Tonga, and even like Aotearoa New Zealand, with the Māori culture kind of embedded into their team ethos. Those cultures are thousands of years old.

“That’s where that cultural pride comes from. It’s the continuity, it’s the longevity, it’s the connection to a long, long line of ancestors.”

He said there was an opportunity for Australian rugby league to learn from the way Māori culture was embedded in the Kiwis’ team identity.

“From the outside in at least, the Pākehā players appreciate the value of the haka and the cultural significance of it.

“It’s something that I don’t really see in Australian Rugby League, but it’s something that could strengthen our cultural pride moving forward, especially considering just the longevity and the depth of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and our connection to place here.”

Maynard said sporting organisations had a responsibility to bring Indigenous culture into the way they defined their national identity.

“When you talk about New Zealand culture, a lot of people do think Māori culture automatically, whereas I think when you talk about Australian culture, like that’s not necessarily the case.”

Organisations could help bridge that gap, he said, pointing to Paralympics Australia as an example.

“Their default uniform has Indigenous art all over it. So that’s the default. It’s not like Indigenous round. It’s not a special event. Like that’s the Australian uniform and it represents its Indigenous people.”

That connection was something First Nations people wanted to share, he said, and non-Indigenous Australians could also benefit from understanding and appreciating it.

“Some [athletes’] biggest and most memorable sporting appearances are when they play for their mob, they play for their family and they play for their culture.”

Maynard pointed to NRL players like Nicho Hynes and Latrell Mitchell as examples of the impact Indigenous athletes could have on young people watching.

“[Hyne’s] story is one where he didn’t have the strongest connection early on and that’s true for a lot of Indigenous Australians just because of what’s happened in the past. A lot of that connection has been damaged or severed.

“Him being able to connect with mob, connect with this culture and embrace that cultural practice and integrate that as part of his identity does a lot for young people watching who are in the same space and are growing up kind of with that identity conflict.

“Players like Latrell Mitchell who are so proud and so vocal and so boisterous in the way that they fight for their culture.

“Young people seeing that, seeing that you can be so proud and so loud about it, that’s a big piece as well.”

Hynes has spoken about that responsibility himself. At the Indigenous All Stars event in Waikato earlier this year, he told RNZ that seeing Indigenous athletes on the field could give young people hope and something to aspire to.

“It gives kids, young kids hope and dreams and to aspire to be something. And our young Indigenous kids out in rural areas don’t get much, they don’t have much and what they do have is dreams and dreams can turn to reality by seeing these events.

“Culture is the winner at the end of the day. That’s way more important than the end result for me.”

The Indigenous women’s teams have also spoken about the importance of visibility, particularly for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls.

“We want to see Māori, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in the elite spaces of our game,” Indigenous coach Jedd Skinner told RNZ.

“They see it. They can do it. And I think that’s the biggest thing ... at the end of the day, if we keep inspiring Māori boys and girls and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander boys and girls at home to play this great game, then we’ve done our job regardless of the score.”

What could sporting bodies do better?

Maynard’s PhD research at Bond University looked at how sporting organisations could better engage and support Indigenous young people in elite sporting pathways. Maynard said one of the barriers was what he called a “lack of sports reach”.

Many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities were outside the main centres where sporting opportunities were concentrated.

“You can frame it as geographically they’re a long way away from the sports, or you can frame it as the sports need to be doing more to bring opportunity in that sport to those communities that are far away, because Queensland’s not getting any smaller.”

He said some young athletes were having to relocate to cities just to access basic development opportunities.

“That’s quite a big thing for a young Indigenous person to do, to move away from their family, from their cultural supports, from their community, and moving off Country to pursue sport.”

Maynard said sporting organisations should look at bringing more high-performance support into regional and remote areas, so young people didn’t have to leave home before they were ready.

And where relocation was necessary, he said clubs needed to build relationships with local Indigenous communities, elders and families.

He said Indigenous athlete mentors could also help young people feel comfortable and supported.

“It’s a super important piece for establishing the pieces that they need to feel comfortable and thrive in that sporting space.

“A lot of the time those pieces aren’t there and they just end up missing home so much and having that disconnect from culture, which obviously has a big impact on athlete wellbeing.”

Associate Professor Dion Enari (Sāmoa), whose research looked at sport as a space for cultural reclamation, said sporting bodies could be doing more to authentically engage and uplift Indigenous communities.

“We shouldn’t have to dim our cultural lights down to make another team or make others feel more comfortable.”

Enari wanted to see Indigenous and Pacific people represented in the governance structures where decisions about the game were made, saying rugby league as a whole would benefit from it.

“We already know that we’re overrepresented in the player sphere and we’re awesome at that. Yep, love that, of course, but it is equally important that we have our people in the non-playing roles and in the governance spaces.

“As Pacific people, as Polynesian peoples, as Indigenous peoples, if we are not at the table, the governance table, we are on the menu.”

Maynard agreed, saying young athletes often noticed visible signs of recognition, such as artwork on jerseys, ceremonies, songs and dances. But professional athletes were more likely to notice what happened behind the scenes.

“They do tend to notice a lot more around funding disparities, leadership roles, cultural support from coaches and other allied health that are involved with sport.

“You have to present a culturally safe space so that young people can see that the culture is accepted within the sport, but that’s worth nothing unless you actually do the work in the back end to make it a culturally safe space.”

Maynard said they had a saying: “Nothing about us without us.”

“Without that, that’s where it gets muddy and that’s where kind of things get tokenistic. They’re inauthentic. You’re kind of just guessing on what’s valuable to Indigenous people without having that senior voice at the table.”

Nā Layla Bailey-McDowell nō RNZ.