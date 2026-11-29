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The grandparents of missing East Coast mother Jamie Kaiwai are cautiously hopeful a new line of enquiry might finally bring their moko home.

Speaking to Mata Reports following Friday’s revelations that police are preparing to visit a site identified in an anonymous letter, Eru and Elaine Kaiwai described the pain and uncertainty of seven years without answers.

Jamie was 27 when she disappeared from Tolaga Bay in October 2019, leaving behind a young child.

For Eru and Elaine, life in Tolaga Bay has carried on. They have attended numerous tangihanga, farewelling others in their community while still not knowing what happened to their granddaughter.

“Life just carries on, we been to so many tangi and meetings around Tolaga,” Eru Kaiwai said.

Asked whether attending tangihanga was difficult when they still did not know where their granddaughter was, Eru Kaiwai said:

“It is, she’s not here we don’t know where she is and that’s it.”

The couple have relied on each other through seven years of uncertainty.

“We just look after each other.

“She’s gone missing, we don’t know what happened, it’s awful not knowing the answers.”

On Friday, Mata Reports revealed police were preparing to visit a location identified in a handwritten letter purporting to reveal where Jamie’s body could be found.

The letter, addressed to Eru and Elaine, was delivered to the Tolaga Bay Post Office several years ago.

Asked about police investigating the contents of the letter, Eru Kaiwai said he thought “something probably turn up there.”

“I suppose good if they can find something and come to a conclusion, it’s been so many years now.”

Seven years without answers

Police did not treat Jamie’s disappearance as suspicious, but her whānau have long maintained otherwise.

Eru Kaiwai expressed frustration with the progress of the investigation over the years.

“It’s been a long time, the police have been slack as far as I am concern. It’s been stop, start, stop, start,” he said.

“We don’t hear anything so we just carry on.”

The letter that has renewed hope

As revealed by Mata Reports on Friday, the handwritten letter contains details of where Jamie’s body can purportedly be found, in an area where her whānau have long suspected she could be.

To Mr & Mrs Eru Kaiwai

c/o Post Office

Tolaga Bay

East Coast

Gisborne

The family of Jamie

She’s 5 kms up the [road name withheld] Rd on the left - in a gully at the bottom of the hill - caught between 2 logs wrapped in a yellow or cream sheet.

Post office staff handed the letter to Eru and Elaine Kaiwai, who kept it in a box of papers alongside Jamie’s belongings, hoping someone would eventually investigate its contents.

The letter is now with a team of investigators working with the whānau.

Police have confirmed to Mata Reports they are working with a member of the whānau’s investigative team and are preparing to visit the site.

“We plan to visit the site soon and are working towards that,” police said.

Mata Reports has seen the letter but is withholding details of the location ahead of the planned site visit.

Jamie’s cousin, Jonique Oli-Alainu’uese, who has led the whānau’s seven-year search for answers, told Mata Reports on Friday that the letter stands out from other information they have received.

“We’ve had thousands of messages about Jamie over the years. This letter is different. It’s detailed and knowing.”

Both police and the whānau are appealing directly to the person who wrote the letter to come forward.

“Our message to the person who wrote the letter is to make yourself known to police (in confidence if they like) so we can work together to corroborate the contents,” police said.

Oli-Alainu’uese also has a message for the author.

“I want the author of the letter to know that I recognise the courage and bravery it took to send it, and I’m incredibly grateful.

“I hope they find the strength to come forward, knowing they will be supported and that their safety and protection will be our priority. Their voice could make a real difference in finally getting the justice Jamie deserves.”

Asked about the status of the investigation in light of the new information, police said: “Jamie’s disappearance is unexplained and it remains that way to date.”

The contents of the letter have yet to be corroborated.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Jamie Kaiwai, please contact police or Jamie Kaiwai’s investigative team on 0800 123 114.

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