There’s no room for rockpool vandals in Auckland and Coromandel, caretaker Ocean and Fisheries minister Shane Jones said. Credit Bruce Mackay / The Post

Rockpool vandals on the Coromandel and Auckland shorelines will now feel the wrath of Fisheries New Zealand, with instant $250 fines for those who breach new regulations.

Announced by caretaker Ocean and Fisheries minister Shane Jones in October and imposed November 1, species banned from collection within the intertidal zone include mussels, starfish, cat’s eyes, chitons, periwinkles and limpets.

A daily limit of 10 for all other shellfish outside the intertidal zone was also inroduced.

It’s only effective if “the rules are enforced”, according to Jones, who said the regulations will offer “an instant wake-up call” for rule-breakers.

“Those who commit more serious offences can still expect to face prosecution before the court and risk having anything used in the commission of the offence seized, including vehicles,” Jones said.

“I placed new restrictions over these areas to protect vulnerable near-shore sea life from over-harvesting and help restore coastal ecosystems so these areas can be enjoyed by future generations.”

The indefinite ban comes after community uproar about bus-loads of visitors repeatedly using piano wire along the Whangaparāoa coastline in Auckland, stripping the kaimoana bare.

A map outlining where the new regulations apply. Credit MPI

Officers will be “highly visible over summer”, Fisheries New Zealand regional manager fisheries compliance north, Andre Espinoza said.

The division’s focus on changing behaviour means alleged breaches will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, meaning some lower-class violations could result in an “education on the rules or a formal warning”, Espinoza said.

“However, if a fisher was found to be a repeat offender or was caught with a significant amount of marine life, they could face increasing penalties, including prosecution for serious offending.”

“We have new signage up in key locations, a public-awareness education campaign – using social media and radio – along with ongoing engagement with a range of community groups and recreational fishers.”

Waikato Regional Council chairperson Warren Maher said the public watching out for rule-breakers is critical to the regulations working, adding a $250 spot fine will “bite” wallets.

“I know MPI [Ministry of Primary Industries] and DOC, their numbers of rangers and staff are pretty thin on the ground. They obviously put extra effort in over the summer but speaking to officials in those spaces, the public eye being their eyes and ears is, really, super important,” Maher said.

“We see the activity first hand and as soon as we can get hold of them, we can cover those areas a lot better than them trying to patrol in their small groups and numbers.

Maher was alongside Jones when the changes were announced in October. He previously said coastal communities affected by “the rape and pillage” welcomed the ban, adding the two-metre deep mussel closure in the Coromandel just means people should “learn to snorkel”.

“I know MPI are looking for you to take photos of any cars that are involved because often they actually end up stopping offenders away from the beaches and coastlines.”

Education on the new rules is the biggest factor to nail according to Maher, with social, radio and printed media playing a strong role considering signage can’t be on every single access point.

Espinoza says if any illegal fishing activity is suspected, report it to 0800 4 POACHER (0800 476 224).

LDR is local-body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air