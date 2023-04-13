'Opportunity to be Māori' celebrated at inaugural Māori cricket tournament

Tāmaki Makaurau Māori, inaugural winners of the NZC Māori national tournament in Whangārei. Video / Supplied

Tāmaki Makaurau Māori has become New Zealand's first Māori national cricket champion after a cliffhanger end to the Easter weekend tournament in Whangārei.

Led by former Auckland Aces representative Dušan Hakaraia (Ngāpuhi), the team survived a close call against Central Districts Māori on the final morning of the tournament on Sunday - chasing down victory with just three balls to spare - and then had to defeat Te Waipounamu Māori in the decider in the afternoon.

Lose and they would finish in a three-way tie - with Te Waipounamu and Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori, each with three wins, one loss - and the tournament champion would be decided by tiebreaker.

Tāmaki Makaurau Māori with the new NZC trophy. Photo / Supplied

But Tāmaki Makaurau grabbed the title in emphatic style, defeating Te Waipounamu by 10 wickets to lift the new NZC trophy undefeated at the inaugural national tāne tournament.

Harry Sinclair (Ngāpuhi) cruised to an unbeaten 55 off just 42 balls and Jock McKenzie (Ngāti Maniapoto) 38 not out off 35, as they brought home the win in just 12.5 overs - after Tāmaki Makaurau earlier dismissed the South Islanders for 95.

NZC board member Diana Puketapu (Ngāti Porou) with Jock McKenzie (Ngāti Maniapoto), the player of the tournament. Photo / Supplied

Hakaraia said the T20 tournament was an outstanding platform for players like 21-year-old McKenzie to establish a Māori cricket culture for future years.

“A handful of us oldies here are pushing 40, and the most exciting thing for us was to see all these younger players and our rangatahi from all the teams playing awesome cricket and knowing that this tournament has a big future.

“It was a weekend that made me fall back in love with the game.”

An Auckland Blues representative in rugby, as well as a former NZ U19 cricket player, McKenzie was named Player of the Tournament.

NZC's kaupapa Māori lead Andrew Tara told Te Ao Māori News that Māori flourishing in cricket, including in tournaments such as this, is especially important to NZ Cricket.

"It's a really important kaupapa for NZ Cricket, it's a key strategic priority of the organisation."

"Most of all, though, it's the connection between the teams as Māori."

The tournament was capped off by an Easter Monday visit to Waitangi and Paihia - the site of New Zealand’s earliest known cricket match, in December 1832 which featured both Māori and Pākehā schoolboys.

“I would have loved to have been able to play in a tournament like this as a young fella. As I am sure is true of all the teams and players, it means so much to have been part of it this weekend,” said Hakaraia.

The first female NZC Māori national tournament is planned for Labour Weekend this year.

NZC Māori National Tournament Team 2023

Zack Benton (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu) - Central Districts Māori.

Ben Brady (Ngāi Tahu) - Tāmaki Makaurau Māori.

Fraser Campbell (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga) - Tāmaki Makaurau Māori.

Curtis Cherrington (Ngāpuhi) - Northern Māori.

Jock McKenzie (Ngāti Maniapoto) - Tāmaki Makaurau Māori.

Ethan Price (Ngāpuhi) - Northern Māori.

Charlie Robson (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu) - Te Waipounamu.

Mitch Scott (Ngāti Rangiwewehi) - Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Jesse Tashkoff (Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti) - Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Bailey Te Tomo (Ngāti Raukawa) - Central Districts Māori.

Alex Thompson (Ngāpuhi) - Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Oscar Wilson (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāi Tahu) - Te Waipounamu.