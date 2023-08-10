Casualties emerge as Maui wildfires continue

At least six people on the Hawaiian island of Maui have died as wind-fuelled wildfires tore through the area, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen says.

The raging blazes left residents with no choice but to seek refuge in the ocean in a desperate escape from the engulfing flames and choking smoke. Wednesday witnessed mass evacuations, as emergency services responded to the unrelenting advance of the inferno.

Reports indicate that the Coast Guard rescued a dozen individuals who had turned to the waters of Lahaina for safety on Tuesday.

What we know:

At least six people have died in fires in Maui, officials said Wednesday. Some injuries have been reported, but officials did not provide a number.

Crews continue to battle fires in Maui and the Big Island, which have been fanned in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm.

The Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 14 people including two children, who went into the ocean to escape the blazes and smoke.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, who is travelling, and activated the Hawaii National Guard.

This calamity finds its origins partially in the forceful winds born of Hurricane Dora. As this storm traversed the vast expanse of the Pacific, hundreds of miles south of the Hawaiian islands on Tuesday, the National Weather Service attributed its potent gusts as a contributing factor to the rapid spread of the wildfires.

Responding swiftly, Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has wielded her authority, issuing an emergency proclamation on behalf of the absent Governor Josh Green. In addition, the Hawaii National Guard has been mobilised, a testament to the government’s commitment to mitigating the catastrophe’s impact.





As the island community grapples with the aftermath, their resolute spirit remains unshaken, a testament to their resilience in the face of adversity.

Stay tuned for ongoing updates as recovery efforts and the community’s determination unfold.