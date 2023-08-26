Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew make history at world championships

The New Zealand women’s K4 crew - featuring Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) - has made history at the canoe sprint world championships in Germany overnight.

Dame Lisa and teammates Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan are the first K4 crew from New Zealand, male or female, to win a world title.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Carrington said, following the team’s gold-winning performance in the 500m final in Duisburg.

“We’ve worked so hard. This is what teamwork does.”

The result qualifies the team for next year’s Paris Olympics.

It will be Dame Lisa’s fourth consecutive Olympic Games. She has won five gold and one bronze Olympic medals.







