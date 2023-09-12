Hāngī dumplings coming to a store near you

Hāngī master Rewi Spraggon has again joined culinary forces with Asian bakery owner Amy Sevao to launch hāngī dumplings to coincide with Māori language week.

The pair collaborated last year to launch the popular hāngī buns - and sell around 25,000 a week from supermarkets.

Today, the pair are back with hāngī dumplings.

“We’re in collaboration with Master and Old Country Foods.

“We saw the demand for our steam buns, so we have developed this dumpling, and it’s awesome, and awesome to work with old country foods.”

Spraggon said he is always look for way to join cultures together.

“We want our brands and to get people eating the oldest dish in New Zealand, which is in an Asian fusion style.”

The filling for the dumplings is cooked by Spraggon at his home in Bethels Beach and transported to the bakery in West Auckland.

“The food is cooked at home in the pits, authentically in-the-earth ovens,” he said. “We have mānuka heat the rocks and actually smoke the pork in the pits.

“It’s different to the other process - smoking it a little bit and then putting it in the oven and with the cabbage, and then we’re covering the pit up with cloth and with sacking and then with dirt. That gives the earthy flavor, the smokey flavor in the dumpling.”

“Once the mix gets to the bakery, a few secret spices are added then put into the dumpling casing.”

But Spraggon says the proof is in the pudding, and if it doesn’t live up to its billing, he will soon hear about it.

The dumplings go on sale this week.