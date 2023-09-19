Te Tai Hauāuru candidates to go head to head in first Whakatau 2023 debate

With less than a month to go before the nation decides who will the next government, Whakaata Māori begins its coverage of the seven Māori electorates with a blockbuster lineup of three strong wāhine Māori in Te Tai Hauāuru.

With Labour MP and Speaker of the House Adrian Rūrawhe opting to stand on the party list for Labour after nine years as the Te Tai Hauāuru MP, the seat is guaranteed to have a new representative. Labour list MP Soraya Peke-Mason, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and former Whanganui National MP Harete Hipango are seen as the front runners, with Vision NZ candidate Paris Winiata also in the mix.

Peke-Mason, Ngarewa-Packer and Hipango will go head to head in the first of seven live debates on Whakaata Māori beginning at 7pm.

Presented by senior Māori journalist Tina Wickliffe, the debate will provide an opportunity for voters to hear the candidate’s perspectives on the issues in the electorate that stretches from South Waikato (Tokoroa) across to King Country, Taranaki down to Manawatū-Whanganui (west of Manawatū Gorge) and down the western coast of the North Island to Tawa, just north of Wellington.

With a total voter turnout in Te Tai Hauāuru at the 2020 election, Rūrawhe held the seat, beating Ngarewa-Packer by a slim 1,053 votes.

Results from a Whakaata Māori-Curia Research poll of registered Te Tai Hauāuru voters will be revealed. The results confirm the seat is up for grabs and the result will have an important impact on the make-up of the new parliament.

Join senior journalist Tina Wickliffe tonight at 7:00 PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, as well as teaonews.co.nz – WHAKATAU 2023 page.



