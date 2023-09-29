KFC’s finger lickin’ designer jewellery for the ‘cool grandmas’

If you’ve got some ‘loose change’ when you’re next at the KFC drive-through, you might want to ask for a ‘side of jewellery’. It’ll sting your bank account though - to the tune of almost $1,300.

In KFC’s own finger lickin’ words, their collaboration with renowned New Zealand jeweller Nick Von K to release a limited-edition collection of necklaces - inspired by fan-favourite KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless - is an “unexpected pairing”.

Photo / KFC

There is a silver lining though, all the proceeds from the sale of the jewellery are being donated to Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Von K has created 11 hand-crafted sterling silver and pearl necklaces in an ode to each of the Colonel’s secret herbs and spices.

“There’s no bones in the chicken so I took that as inspiration and created an 11-piece collection – one for each of the secret herbs and spices.”

Suspended on solid sterling silver chains or strings of cultured pearls, the bones are arranged so that each necklace is unique with some encrusted with cubic zirconia gemstones.

Photo / KFC

Famous for his avant-garde pieces, Von K - who launched his first collection more than a decade ago - has good news for the ‘cool grandmas’ of Aotearoa.

“These are elevated one-off pieces that would suit anyone and their style - from streetwear to couture. I can see them on an indie kid or the coolest grandma, while sharing some Hot & Crispy Boneless together.”

Oh, and if you’re thinking of getting the lovely pearls for Nan - aroha mai, they’re sold out.

Photo / KFC







































