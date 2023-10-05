MOHI wins 2023 Apra Maioha award

Neo-soul artist Mohi Allen (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāiterangi and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) is the newest recipient of the Apra Maioha Award for his heartfelt waiata Me Pēhea Rā co-written with Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich (HINA), and produced by Noema Te Hau III.

Kelly and Te Hau received the award last night at the 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Awards on behalf of Mohi as he was unable to attend due to a family tangi. Kelly says the award is a celebration of waiata Māori and symbolises a “change of tide.”

“We don’t just translate English songs to Māori any more. We actually write the songs in te reo.”

Allen started composing when he was only 12 years old and joined previous winners of the Maioha Award including Troy Kingi, Vince Harder, Tiki Taane, Stan Walker, Maisy Rika, and many more.

Me Pēhea Rā is MOHI’s most intimate waiata in his relatively young career. The 26-year-old from West Auckland touches on the complexities of love; from falling in love to falling out of love and everything in between.

“It was easy to write this song between the four of us,” Kelly says.

“You don’t have to do a lot with Mohi because he brings everything and you just have to capture it the best you can and help enable him,” Ta Hau says.

Full list of winners

APRA Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka

‘Expert in a Dying Field’ written by Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck performed by The Beths (Carpark Music Publishing via Gaga Music)

APRA Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha

‘Me Pēhea Rā’ written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich, Noema Te Hau III, performed by MOHI

SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha

Requiem by Victoria Kelly based on poetry by Bill Manhire, Sam Hunt, Ian Wedde, Chloe Honum and James K Baxter - for Soprano, Tenor, Choir and Orchestra

APRA Best Original Music In A Series Award | Tohu Paerangi

Tom McLeod for Blood, Sex, & Royalty

APRA Best Original Music In A Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa

Karl Sölve Steven for The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!