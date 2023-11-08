Old government/new government represented at Pacific Forum

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and senior National MP Gerry Brownlee on their way to the Pacific Forum

New Zealand’s two main political parties are collaborating to represent Aotearoa in Rarotonga.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni attends the 52nd Pacific Island Forum leaders meeting as the primary representative accompanied by senior National MP Gerry Brownlee from the incoming government.

Sepuloni says she’s pleased to lead the delegation and have the opportunity to re-affirm existing regional relationships.

“Regardless of who is in government, Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with our Pacific whānau is long-standing and vital.”

With a group of approximately 15 officials in tow, the New Zealand delegation departed from the RNZAF Air Movements Rongotai in Wellington today.

Brownlee says while the incoming government doesn’t have any Pacific people in its governing body he’s confident in its commitment to Pacific outcomes.

“Let’s not forget it was a National prime minister at the time who collaborated with the Australian prime minister to establish the Pacific Islands Forum. Our commitment to that is unquestioned and unwavering.”

Brownlee and Sepuloni agree they will beat the forum to represent “New Zealand Inc”.