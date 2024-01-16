Golriz Ghahraman resigns from Parliament after allegations of shoplifting

Golriz Ghahraman has resigned after allegations of shoplifting.

“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting,” Ghahraman said.

The Green MP said that her mental health had been “badly affected” by the stress of her work as an MP.

“This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them,” she said.

Ghahraman will resign as an MP immediately.

“I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry,” she said.

Ghahraman offered a mental health explanation of what had gone wrong, but said she sought not to excuse herself but to explain what had happened.

“People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well,” Ghahraman said.

“The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma,” she said.

Ghahraman had come under immense political pressure following allegations of two incidents of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique on Blake St in Ponsonby, an upmarket clothing store, as well as a third allegation, this time coming from Wellington store Cre8iveworx.

One incident occurred on December 23, but it has since emerged that another occurred in the weeks beforehand. The incident on December 23 is currently the subject of a police investigation.

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw said it was clear Ghahraman was in a “state of extreme distress” and supported her decision to resign.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour,” they said in a joint statement.

“It is clear to us that Ms Ghahraman is in a state of extreme distress. She has taken responsibility and apologised.

“We support the decision she has made to resign.”

Former Wellington Mayor Celia Wade-Brown is the next person on the Green Party list. Ghahraman’s resignation means Wade-Brown is next in line for a seat in Parliament, should she choose to take up the seat.

Davidson and Shaw said Ghahraman had “worked tirelessly” for her communities, citing her advocacy in Parliament on human rights, foreign policy and electoral reform.

“Her political achievements are significant. Nothing detracts from that work and we know she will continue to support those communities in the future.

“We are deeply sorry to see Ms Ghahraman leave under these circumstances and we wish her all the best for the future.

The co-leaders wouldn’t comment on Ghahraman’s shoplifting allegations, given police investigations were ongoing.

Ghahraman has not been charged but police said they received a report of alleged shoplifting at the store on December 23.

Cre8iveworx owner Melanie Smith said in her email that she had laid a police complaint, mentioned Ghahraman by name, and included images appearing to show Ghahraman in the store, Stuff has reported.

Police confirmed to the Herald they received a report of shoplifting at Cre8iveworx on October 26 last year.

The police are currently investigating. If convicted, Ghahraman would likely have to give up her seat in Parliament. MPs convicted of an offence punishable by imprisonment for life or by two or more years’ imprisonment must vacate their seats.

Stealing valued at more than $1000 would be enough to trigger that part of the Electoral Act.

Full statement from Golriz Ghahraman

“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting.

“It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.

“People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well. The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma.

“With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret.

“I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

“The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery and to find other ways to work for positive change in the world.

“I will therefore be resigning from Parliament immediately.

“I want to thank the many communities and people who have supported me over the years. I will continue to work with and to advocate for those communities however I can, as best I can.

“I also want to especially thank Scotties Boutique for the kindness and empathy they have shown me.

“I now ask for people to give me the space and privacy I need to get better. I won’t be commenting further at this time.”