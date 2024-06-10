Zoe Hobbs seventh in Big Apple

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) continues to build for her Paris Olympic debut next month, racing in the women’s 100m at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Monday morning (NZ time).

New Zealand’s fastest-ever women’s 100m sprinter, with a career-best time of 10.96s, was seventh in a time of 11.45 into a headwind (-2.1), behind race-winner Nigeria’s Favour Ofili in a season-best 11.18 and Americans Morolake Akinosun (11.20) and Aleia Hobbs (11.21) who finished second and third.

Gabby Thomas of the US, the 2023 world silver medalist in the 200m at Budapest, was fourth in 11.34. She has run a win-assisted 10.88 this season.

Two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist and current reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, was last in eighth place (11.48). The Jamaican, who has had achilles tendon troubles, was carried away after the race.

Before today, Hobbs had been training in Tāmaki Makaurau off the back of her victory in Tokyo last month in her opening international outdoor race of the season.

She now heads to Europe where she will compete in Poland on June 21 (local time) at the Irena Szenwinska Memorial.