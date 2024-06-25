Electoral Commission refers Darleen Tana, Verve Magazine publishers to police

This story first appeared on RNZ.

The suspended Green MP Darleen Tana has been referred to the police over an election advertisement published in May 2023, alongside the publishers of Verve Magazine.

She was suspended by her party leadership amid accusations against her husband’s business, and about her possible involvement - currently the subject of an investigation.

The claims centre around the treatment of migrant workers.

In a separate matter, Tana has now been referred to the police over an alleged failure to include a promoter statement in an election advert.

Under electoral laws, an election ad must contain a promoter statement.

- RNZ