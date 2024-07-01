Luxon unveils coalition’s third 100(ish)-day plan, focussing on Police and gangs

Christopher Luxon has unveiled the coalition government’s latest Action Plan, aimed at “enhancing public safety” and “restoring law and order” across Aotearoa New Zealand.
“The government I lead is one of action, and we are already making meaningful changes that will keep Kiwis safe in their homes, workplaces, and communities,” Luxon said this afternoon.
The ‘Q3 Action Plan’ encompasses 40 actions, and while Luxon says it aligns with the Government’s core priorities of rebuilding the economy and delivering better public services and infrastructure, it has a clear focus on the coalition’s promise of restoring law and order.
The prime minister is promising our new laws designed to curb criminal activity and support the rehabilitation of offenders.
Those laws, according to the prime minister, will:
- Empower Police to crack down on gangs by restricting their ability to associate and banning gang patches in public.
- Enhance Police authority to remove firearms from the hands of criminals.
- Increase access to effective rehabilitation programs for prisoners on remand.
- Improve efficiency in the courts and broaden access to justice.
“In addition to these laws, the Government will introduce legislation to toughen sentencing and ensure there are real consequences for crime, while also launching a military-style academy pilot for serious and young offenders,” Luxon added.
“We are also taking steps to keep Kiwis safer on our roads by introducing legislation for roadside drug driving tests.”
Education and infrastructure in the Q3 Action Plan
Luxon insisted that education will also remain a crucial part of the government’s actions, with plans to open applications for new or converted charter schools, as well as drafting a new curriculum for English and Maths.
Infrastructure development is also gets a look-in, with legislation on the Local Water Done Well policy and a $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund which opened for applications today, and making Cabinet decisions on “sensible” changes to the fast-track consenting programme.
“New Zealand has become a country where it’s too hard to get things done, so it is vital that we take steps to make it easier to deliver long-term projects,” Luxon said.
“My Government is committed to delivering for New Zealanders, as demonstrated by the success of the 100-Day Plan and Q2 Action Plan. Kiwis expect us to continue the momentum, and I am determined to do so.”
How did Q2′s action plan go?
The prime minister has sung the praises of his own government’s work in the last three months, saying it achieved 35 of the 36 actions it announced, with the 36th “well on the way to delivery.”
“We ticked off 49 actions in our 100-Day Plan and we have continued to build on that momentum.
“I want Kiwis to know that we have no plans to slow down.”
Included in that list of actions is:
- The Budget and delivering tax relief
- Implementing FamilyBoost tax credits
- Restoring Three Strikes laws
- Establishing the Regional Infrastructure Fund
- Tabling legislation to bring back Charter Schools
The full Q3 Action Plan
- Pass the second Local Water Done Well Bill requiring councils to deliver plans for financially sustainable water services, replacing the previous Government’s Three Waters regime.
- Take Cabinet decisions on a framework for city and regional deals.
- Sign the new speed limit rule to reverse the previous Government’s blanket speed limit reductions.
- Take Cabinet decisions on legislation to support time-of-use charging to reduce congestion.
- Introduce legislation to eliminate barriers to overseas building products being used in New Zealand.
- Release the draft of the second Emissions Reduction Plan.
- Take Cabinet decisions to establish a new National Infrastructure Agency.
- Take Cabinet decisions on the scope of RMA and National Direction amendments to unlock development in infrastructure, housing, and primary industries, and drive a more efficient and effective resource management system.
- Take Cabinet decisions on work programme to replace the RMA with a system premised on the enjoyment of property rights.
- Take Cabinet decisions on the final design of the Government’s one-stop shop consenting and permitting scheme, incorporating sensible changes suggested through the select committee process.
- Pass the Resource Management (Extended Duration of Coastal Permits for Marine Farms) Amendment Bill into law to provide certainty to New Zealand’s aquaculture industry.
- Open the $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund for applications to help reduce New Zealand’s longstanding infrastructure deficit.
- Begin public consultation on reform of the Holidays Act.
- Take Cabinet decisions on legislative amendments to clarify the employment status of contractors.
- Initiate the second regulatory sector review to identify and remove unnecessary red tape.
- Take Cabinet decisions on new regulations to remove the GE ban and enable the safe use of gene technology in agriculture, health science and other sectors.
- Gazette amendments to the National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land to specified infrastructure and farming activities on highly productive land.
- Take Cabinet decisions to amend requirements for farmers in certain areas to have certified Freshwater Farm Plans.
- Begin consultation on changes to improve the efficiency and fairness of goods fees and border processing levies.
- Launch a military-style academy pilot for serious and persistent young offenders.
- Introduce legislation to toughen sentencing rules to ensure real consequences for crime.
- Pass the Gangs Legislation Amendment Bill to give Police more tools to crack down on gangs.
- Pass the Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Amendment Bill to provide Police with stronger powers to get guns out of the hands of criminals.
- Pass the Corrections Amendment Bill to increase access to effective rehabilitation for prisoners on remand.
- Introduce legislation to enable roadside testing for drug driving.
- Pass the Courts (Remote Participation) Amendment Bill to improve efficiency in the courts and increase access to justice.
- Take Cabinet decisions on proposed improvements to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism regime to ensure it is both workable and effective.
- Publish reporting on the Government’s nine priority targets for the public service.
- Publish an updated health workforce plan to address staffing needs across the health system.
- Take Cabinet decisions on the programme business case, including cost-benefit analysis, for a proposed third medical school at Waikato University.
- Release initial plan for progressing health targets, including faster cancer treatment, shorter wait times, and improved immunisation for children.
- Open applications for new and converting charter schools.
- Introduce second phase of initiatives to lift school attendance.
- Release draft of the new Year 0-13 English and Maths curriculum learning areas and begin targeted testing with teachers.
- Finalise the model for new Structured Literacy interventions for struggling readers (to replace Reading Recovery from Term 1 2025).
- Take Cabinet decisions in response to the findings of the Ministerial Inquiry into School Property.
- Introduce legislation to tighten controls on youth vaping.
- Begin rollout of community Job Coaches to support 18-24-year-old Jobseekers to get off welfare and into work.
- Finalise design of a Jobseeker Benefit Traffic Light System to strengthen jobseeker obligations and consequences for non-compliance.
- Finalise the framework to ensure the independence of a standalone Children’s Commissioner and strengthen the oversight of Oranga Tamariki.