Luxon unveils coalition’s third 100(ish)-day plan, focussing on Police and gangs

Christopher Luxon has unveiled the coalition government’s latest Action Plan, aimed at “enhancing public safety” and “restoring law and order” across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The government I lead is one of action, and we are already making meaningful changes that will keep Kiwis safe in their homes, workplaces, and communities,” Luxon said this afternoon.

The ‘Q3 Action Plan’ encompasses 40 actions, and while Luxon says it aligns with the Government’s core priorities of rebuilding the economy and delivering better public services and infrastructure, it has a clear focus on the coalition’s promise of restoring law and order.

The prime minister is promising our new laws designed to curb criminal activity and support the rehabilitation of offenders.

Those laws, according to the prime minister, will:

Empower Police to crack down on gangs by restricting their ability to associate and banning gang patches in public.

Enhance Police authority to remove firearms from the hands of criminals.

Increase access to effective rehabilitation programs for prisoners on remand.

Improve efficiency in the courts and broaden access to justice.

“In addition to these laws, the Government will introduce legislation to toughen sentencing and ensure there are real consequences for crime, while also launching a military-style academy pilot for serious and young offenders,” Luxon added.

“We are also taking steps to keep Kiwis safer on our roads by introducing legislation for roadside drug driving tests.”

Education and infrastructure in the Q3 Action Plan

Luxon insisted that education will also remain a crucial part of the government’s actions, with plans to open applications for new or converted charter schools, as well as drafting a new curriculum for English and Maths.

Infrastructure development is also gets a look-in, with legislation on the Local Water Done Well policy and a $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund which opened for applications today, and making Cabinet decisions on “sensible” changes to the fast-track consenting programme.

“New Zealand has become a country where it’s too hard to get things done, so it is vital that we take steps to make it easier to deliver long-term projects,” Luxon said.

“My Government is committed to delivering for New Zealanders, as demonstrated by the success of the 100-Day Plan and Q2 Action Plan. Kiwis expect us to continue the momentum, and I am determined to do so.”

How did Q2′s action plan go?

The prime minister has sung the praises of his own government’s work in the last three months, saying it achieved 35 of the 36 actions it announced, with the 36th “well on the way to delivery.”

“We ticked off 49 actions in our 100-Day Plan and we have continued to build on that momentum.

“I want Kiwis to know that we have no plans to slow down.”

Included in that list of actions is:

The Budget and delivering tax relief

Implementing FamilyBoost tax credits

Restoring Three Strikes laws

Establishing the Regional Infrastructure Fund

Tabling legislation to bring back Charter Schools

The full Q3 Action Plan