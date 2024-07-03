Where’s Jermaine? Police seek help over man missing for six weeks

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Jemaine Paniora, who has been reported missing. Photo: NZ Police

Jemaine Paniora, 41, has been missing for more than six weeks, and today Police have appealed for sightings.

He was last seen in central Auckland on May 16, and Police believe Paniora could be in the Auckland CBD, Ōtāhuhu or Dargaville areas.

“We have concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who sights Jemaine to contact Police as soon as possible on 111,” Police said in a statement.

They also urge anyone who has information to where he may be to contact police immediately referencing file number: 240613/5470.