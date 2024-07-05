Eating disorders ‘thrive in shame’ warns expert as study reveals rise in cases

New research has revealed a staggering 50 percent increase in hospital admissions for eating disorders among young Kiwis during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Māori youth being particularly affected.

Researchers from Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, and Te Whatu Ora examined hospital records from 2017 to 2021, comparing patient admissions before and during the pandemic.

Personal struggle and recovery

Te Urumaranga Ketu (Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Raukawa) said she battled with her eating disorder, which contributed to her losing 20kgs in the space of 10 months.

“I went from 70kgs to 50kgs,” said the 19-year-old.

“I was admitted to Waikato Hospital for refeeding and to get my physical health better... Then I was admitted to SEDS (Specialist Eating Disorders) and I was working with a lady named Maree and I still am.”

Ketu reflected on her personal struggle with her body image, saying, “I had a lot of time to think about my body image and how much I didn’t actually like it.

“It’s something that I just kept to myself and didn’t talk to anyone about it.

“Physically I was very drained and tired all the time and mentally very troubled in my thoughts.”

Need for early intervention and support

According to the study, the pandemic presented significant challenges for individuals prone to disordered eating, including disrupted daily routines, difficulties accessing medical care, and increased time spent on social media, which can negatively impact self-esteem.

Chair of a Māori eating disorders group Te Tira Wānanga Māuiui Kai Gloria Fraser, emphasized the secrecy surrounding these illnesses.

“Eating disorders really thrive in shame and secrecy, and so a lot of people find it really hard to reach out for help,” she said.

Fraser noted the diverse symptoms of eating disorders.

“It’s a mental illness that expresses itself through the body... For some people that might mean doing things to compensate for something you’ve eaten, so vomiting or taking diet pills or exercising, and at other times eating lots of food at once.”

“This assumption that eating disorders don’t discriminate—anyone can be affected by an eating disorder—so it might be that Māori are not being screened, so they’re not getting that early intervention that they need.”

Ketu offered advice to others struggling with eating disorders:

“My biggest advice is that things do get better and keep pushing, and don’t be afraid to seek the help that you need.”

Need help?

Eating Disorders Association of NZ (EDANZ)

Phone (09) 5222 679. Offering support, practical advice and understanding so you can help your loved one recover from an eating disorder.

Eating Disorders Carer Support

EDCS supports and represents parents/whānau and carers of people who have eating disorders. They provide friendly, non-judgmental and confidential support via their online platform. They also provide information and resources and try to raise community awareness and understanding of eating disorders.