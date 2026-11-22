A Kāwhia beach stoush has escalated to allegations of arson threats to a marae and a local charitable trust blockading the foreshore against vehicles with lines of poles in the sand.

Getting sick of vehicles destroying sea beds, sand dunes, coastal bird habitats and locals having to occasionally tow them out, Onepū Charitable Trust placed two lines of poles running from the Maketū Marae into the sea on Labour Weekend, effectively stopping vehicle access.

The Trust is now urging Waikato Regional Council, Ōtorohanga District Council and Police to decide on a permanent closure, with a joint meeting to be held November 27 to discuss options.

It comes after years of escalating tensions over drivers on the beach at Kāwhia Lagoon, and calls for a vehicle access ban.

Trust chair Horahaere Scott said an ominous call had been made to the marae chair threatening to burn the site down if the closure went through.

Maketū marae was threatened to be burned if the blockade went ahead, trust chair Horahaere Scott says. Credit Chris Skelton / Stuff.

After a local land owner meeting, it was believed the same person called the chair of the King Country Forestry Services with a similar threat.

“Then we didn’t take those threats seriously because we thought it was just them trying to scare us into (not) closing the beach, so we went ahead with the closing of the beach,“ Scott said.

The current wall is in breach of the RMA and deemed illegal by Ōtorohanga District Council, who said while private landowners can legally prevent vehicles crossing their land above the high-tide mark, they cannot block vehicle access below it.

Pedestrians and four-legged friends can still use the beachfront. Credit Onepū Charitable Trust.

Scott said she is well aware of the breach. She says the protection of kaimoana should come first and foremost, pointing out the green-lipped muscle count are already rebounding.

“What we are actually trying to do is preserve our Te Ārai o Te Wiwini (Kāwhia coastal area) and save that. Vehicles driving over the beds is just going to ruin them,” she said.

“When I was young our land went right down to what is now covered in water... when there’s a road like the Expressway the farmers are paid for that land. Now with the erosion, as far as I’m concerned, that land is still ours.”

Many drivers use the coastal route as a gateway to the nearby Te Puia Springs at Ocean Beach.

The councils involved have considerable skin in the game, says landscape architect Rod Barnett, who works with the trust.

If not for the damage to the beach, Scott would let cars like this rust where they lay. Credit supplied.

Any vehicles disturbing or destroying wildlife and heritage sites are also in breach of the RMA, he said, adding “we’re no different from them”.

“ODC and Waikato Regional Council, their job is to ensure vehicles don’t disturb the landscapes around there, so we’re asking them simply to do their job. Don’t require us to do it,” Barnett said.

“We’re going to keep the pou [poles] on the beach until such time as they do their job.”

Ōtorohanga mayor Rodney Dow said he understands there has not been a satisfactory outcome reached yet for the community, and it highlights what is a nation-wide issue.

Ōtorohanga District Council mayor Rodney Dow hopes the joint meeting is constructive. Credit Christel Yardley / Waikato Times

“I am looking forward to having my first meeting with Onepū Charitable Trust and hoping to listen to their concerns and bringing together agencies and the community to achieve an outcome.”

Barnett, who is also a member of local environmentalist watchdog group Te Taiao o Kāwhia, says there’s been an enormous amount of community support outside of the threat, highlighted by 600-plus people signing a petition for an alternative route to Ocean Beach via Tom French Grove.

“We’ve had so many people coming back from walking around the beach saying how much more pleasant it is,” he said.

Waikato Regional Council were contacted but did not respond by deadline.

LDR is local-body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.