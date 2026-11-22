Sprint star Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui) claimed the supreme Rongomaraeroa Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sports Person of the Year award at the 36th annual Trillian Trust Māori Sports Awards at Mercury Baypark Arena in Mount Maunganui on Saturday night.

Hobbs capped off an extraordinary season by securing the evening’s highest honour alongside the Senior Māori Sportswoman of the Year title.

Her victory follows a historic performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she won gold in the women’s 100 metres.

Stopping the clock in a blistering 10.93 seconds, Hobbs set a new national and Oceania record, becoming the first New Zealand woman ever to win Commonwealth Games gold in the blue-ribbon sprint.

Māori Sports Hall of Fame induction for Marlene Castle

New Zealand lawn and indoor bowls legend Marlene Castle (Ngāpuhi) was formally inducted into the Māori Sports Hall of Fame, Te Whare Mātāpuna o te Ao Māori.

One of the undisputed greats of international bowls, Castle built a decorated record spanning decades on the green. A veteran of four Commonwealth Games, she claimed three medals for New Zealand: silver in the 1990 Auckland women’s fours, bronze in the 1994 Victoria women’s fours, and bronze in the 2002 Manchester women’s singles.

Marlene Castle. Photo: Supplied

Her international record includes a gold medal at the 2000 WIBC Women’s World Indoor Singles, alongside two silver medals (1992 triples and fours) and a bronze medal (2004 triples) at the World Bowls Championships.

Regionally, she amassed 12 Asia Pacific Bowls Championship medals—including five gold—and secured multiple New Zealand national titles.

Recognised with the New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal and an inaugural induction into the Bowls New Zealand Hall of Fame in 2013, Castle has also served as a national selector and mentor to emerging players, cementing her enduring legacy in New Zealand sport.

Award winners

The evening’s highest honour, the supreme Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sports Person of the Year award (Rongomaraeroa), drew contenders from across all categories: winners, world champions, and Commonwealth Games gold medalists.

Rongomaraeroa | Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sports Person of the Year : Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), Tāmaki Makaurau – kaiaka | athletics

: Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), Tāmaki Makaurau – kaiaka | athletics Hineahuone | Senior Māori Sportswoman of the Year: Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), Tāmaki Makaurau – kaiaka | athletics

Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), Tāmaki Makaurau – kaiaka | athletics Te Tama a Tānenuiārangi | Senior Māori Sportsman of the Year: Lewis Clareburt (Waikato-Tainui), Tāmaki Makaurau – kauhoe | swimming

Junior Māori sports stars

Fulfilling Albie Pryor’s vision to identify and support young Māori talent on the world stage, the junior categories showcased exceptional emerging athletes.

Te Tamāhine a Papatūānuku | Junior Māori Sportswoman of the Year : Ellie Pillar (Ngāi Tahu), Timaru – Karāti whaikaha | Para karate

: Ellie Pillar (Ngāi Tahu), Timaru – Karāti whaikaha | Para karate Te Tama a Ranginui | Junior Māori Sportsman of the Year: Te Ariki Rogers (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāpuhi), Rotorua – whutupōro | rugby

Other Category Winners