Ngāti Maru's Tamzyn Pue (left) and her co-chair Te Waka McLeod supported the Tiriti Outcome Framework. Photo: LDR.

New Plymouth’s council has adopted a new framework to help meet its Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

The Tiriti Outcomes Framework aims to give iwi and hapū input into New Plymouth District Council decision-making.

That includes a better say when the council sets its Long-Term Plan next year – the key process to decide how it spends its money.

The council’s iwi committee Te Huinga Taumatua was delegated to decide on the Tiriti Outcomes Framework and on Wednesday voted almost unanimously to accept it.

Only Mayor Max Brough abstained saying he expected more directives from central government, especially if a National-led coalition won after final election results in a week.

“I believe we’re putting ourselves through this all over again, and relitigating it, post-November 27th.”

The committee co-chair Tamzyn Pue said despite the Government being in “limbo” the council could move past ad-hoc consultation by putting the framework into action.

“When we align our services and Long-Term Plans with the aspirations of mana whenua, we aren’t just ticking a statutory box – we are building a resilient, fair, and truly connected New Plymouth for everyone who calls this district home.”

Acting co-chair councillor Te Waka McLeod said making the Tiriti framework real would require both sides to lean in – as in a hongi.

“This type of document I know freaks people out … when there’s misinformation.

“In many conversations when it comes to te ao Māori … Māori lean in, and then our non-Māori don’t lean in – in fact, they do the opposite.”

Councillor Sam Bennett won an amendment that the Mayor would ensure councillors had opportunities “to gain the knowledge and understanding” needed to put the Tiriti framework into effect.

“What I’ve noticed in my time around this table in the last seven years is the lack of education in this space.

“We’re expected to understand all things Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and … that that’s not always the case.”

Taranaki iwi's Jacqui King said education was needed for the framework to be made real. Photo: LDR.

Taranaki iwi’s representative Jacqui King said education was essential as a workshop on the framework featured “some of the most overt racism I have encountered from an elected councillor.”

“The [councillor’s] comment was: ‘But how do we work with fairytale people? With people who believe in fairytales?’

“That’s not okay.”

An external review by Buddle Finlay had found the council should do more to meet its Treaty obligations under the Local Government Act and changing resource management law.

A council officers’ report said the framework would enable NPDC to “confidently meet its statutory obligations to Māori.”

The report stressed that final decisions would remain with elected councillors.

“The Tiriti Outcomes Framework does not dictate or direct council’s LTP decision making process, rather it informs it with hapū and iwi strategic priorities and needs.”

It noted that councillors’ decisions still had to consider a broad range of factors including public submissions, financial constraints, cost of living pressures and a rates cap.

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.