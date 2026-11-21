Danny Paruru (centre right) flanks the pallbearers as they carry Dr Te Riaki Amoamo’s casket at Ōmarumutu Marae. Photo: Pūkāea

Ōmarumutu Marae, near Ōpōtiki, rose in tribute to Dr Te Riaki Amoamo as mourners gathered to farewell a pillar of tikanga, an expert in mātauranga Māori and a guardian of the environment. Under the care of the Ringatū Church, he was laid to rest at Te Rangimatanui Cemetery.

“Ko te mokopuna tēnei a Hōri Kēti, tērā o ngā poropiti o te Hāhi Ringatū,” said Professor Te Kahautu Maxwell of Te Whakatōhea, in lament. “Ko ia tēnei kua takoto i tēnei rā.”

After the bell tolled, Ringatū prayers honoured the occasion and brought peace and comfort to the grieving whānau and iwi.

Ringatū karakia marked Dr Te Riaki Amoamo’s funeral, offering solace to the bereaved whānau and iwi. Photo: Pūkāea

“Kua hinga te tōtara haemata o Te Wao Tapu Nui o Te Raukūmara,” Maxwell continued. “Te tohunga o Te Whakatōhea, te pū kōrero o Te Whakatōhea, te Rūnanga o Te Whakatōhea, ko ia nei tēnei.”

Yet there is light amid the sorrow, said Danny Paruru of Te Tāwharau o Te Whakatōhea.

“Ahakoa te pōuritanga i runga i a mātou i tēnei wā, [kei] te hari tonu, nā te mea i tuhituhi ai i ōna kōrero i roto i ngā rīpoata mō Te Taraipiunara. Ā, mō te takutai moana, otirā mō ngā hītori o tēnei hapū o tātou, o Ngāti Rua, otirā mō Te Whakatōhea, me te raupatu.”

Amoamo’s knowledge supported Te Whakatōhea’s High Court claims under the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act 2011. That work helped renew efforts by Māori across the country to assert their customary rights over their coastal waters.

Kirimate carry the grave marker bearing Te Riaki Amoamo’s name during the procession to Te Rangimatanui Cemetery. Photo: Pūkāea

“I taea e te koroua nei te whakapapa kotahi mano tau, rua mano tau, ki a ia, ki a mātou, ā, ki te iwi,” Maxwell reflected. “Nō reira, āe, nāna nei te MACA i whakamātautau i te kaiwhakawā, i whakamātautau i ngā rōia, i te ture, i runga i ngā ture a te iwi, i runga i ngā tikanga a te iwi.”

Also at the funeral was Māori lawyer Dayle Takitimu. In 2003, Te Whānau-a-Apanui mandated her as one of their representatives in negotiations with the Crown over their customary marine rights. Takitimu also gave evidence on behalf of Te Whānau-a-Apanui in the case brought by Te Whakatōhea hapū. That evidence formed part of the iwi’s 2024 submissions to the Supreme Court on its customary marine rights around Whakaari.

Takitimu said Amoamo had been there from the beginning of the fight for the takutai moana.

Te Whānau-a-Apanui lawyer Dayle Takitimu remembered Dr Amoamo as a kaumātua who stood firm for Māori customary marine rights from the outset. Photo: Pūkāea

“Kei roto i ngā hui katoa, ka tū tēnei kaumātua, ehara mō te hokinga mai o te mana ki konei mai i te Karauna... kāre [i] a rātou te mana ki te whakahokia. Engari ko tana kōrero, kia mau tonu tēnei iwi [ki] te mana tuku iho i roto i ēnei whenua, i roto i tēnei moana hoki.”

“Mēnā [i] taea e tēnei koroua, ahakoa tōna tino pakeke, kua tae atu ia, ā-tinana, ki ngā kaupapa katoa. Ko tērā, he wero nui ki a tātou,” Takitimu said.

“I tēnei wā ka noho a Te Whakatōhea ki te [rautaki] i tō mātou haerenga, ā, ko wai atu, ko wai atu i ngā hapū katoa o Te Whakatōhea ki te kawe atu i ngā tikanga o tēnā marae, o tēnā hapū,” Paruru said.

As the hapū of Te Whakatōhea look ahead, they have the knowledge Te Riaki Amoamo shared so freely to guide them.

Nā Herewini Waikato rāua ko Piripi Taylor nō Pūkāea