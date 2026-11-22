Taranaki iwi says the extension recognises the ongoing need to protect and restore the health and abundance of mātaitai resources. Photo credit:Te Korimako o Taranaki

I whakaputahia tenei ātikara e RNZ.

A ban on the taking of certain kinds of seafood along the western coast of Taranaki has been extended by two years.

A customary rāhui has been in place since 2022, which was followed by a legally enforceable ban supported by Fisheries New Zealand and the police, which was just about to expire.

Parihaka kaumātua Mahara Okeroa says the extension allows time for a mātaitai or customary marine reserve to be put in place.

“It sets up a structure where you can still take kai under a permit system that is governed by the sustainability of various species.”

He says the extension through to 16 December 2028 shouldn’t be viewed as two more years of closure, but rather as an opportunity to develop community-led management that supports the recovery and sustainable use of the coastline.

Taranaki iwi says the extension recognises the ongoing need to protect and restore the health and abundance of mātaitai resources along the western Taranaki coastline.

“This outcome is not about us; it is about those who come after us. The extension gives us valuable time to continue the work of protecting Tangaroa me ōna uri and restoring the health of our coastal environment.

“It reflects the values handed down by our tūpuna and our shared responsibility to ensure future generations can enjoy the abundance of our moana.”

Problems growing since 2021

The problem has been growing since the New Year period of 2021, when 56 vehicles were seen at the end of Arawhata Road. By New Year 2022 the fleet had grown to 76 vehicles.

Okeroa in 2022 said there have been busloads of 30 manene (foreigners or immigrants), each taking at least their quota of 10 pāua each low tide.

“Thirty people so that’s 300 pāua. That’s just one bus to say nothing of 70 other cars down here.

“They stay here for a weekend and they come down sometimes twice a day on the tides.”

He said then the visitors had a different view of conservation, taking not just pāua but all sorts of other shellfish and octopus, and even scraping rocks clear of limpets.

Nā RNZ.