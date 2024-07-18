Head Hunters gang member charged with murder of Texas Jack Doctor

Police said Texas Jack Doctor was found dead in a vehicle on Penrose Road in Mt Wellington on Saturday night, 13 July. Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

This article was first published by RNZ.

A Head Hunters gang member has been charged with murder over the killing of a man found in a car outside an Auckland vape store.

Police said the 23-year-old turned himself in to the College Hill Police Station on Thursday and would appear in the Auckland District Court.

Officers were called to Penrose Road in Mount Wellington about 10.40pm on Saturday after reports of gunfire, and found Texas Jack Doctor dead in a car.

Two people have now been arrested and charged over the homicide.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Allan of Auckland City CIB said the man charged and the victim were members of separate gangs, but what transpired related to an ongoing dispute between individual members of two families.

“Our enquiries have established this was not a gang motivated incident and we are appealing for calm in the community.”

- RNZ