Damning report into Auckland Oranga Tamariki Whakatakapokai facility alleges staff on ‘room visits’ assaulting

A damning report into an Oranga Tamariki facility in South Auckland has alleged staff engaged in “inappropriate relationships” with children in care, supplied them contraband and conducted “room visits” in which children were physically assaulted in their bedrooms at night.

The findings of the June 30 report led to a police investigation, a pause on admissions to the Whakatakapokai youth justice residence in Weymouth and, it’s understood, the removal of several Oranga Tamariki staff there.

The report comes after the Mana Mokopuna/Children and Young People’s Commission conducted an unannounced visit to the Whakatakapokai residence on February 13-15 this year.

It found staff “inexperienced and as a result their actions are reinforcing dangerous and unprofessional staff practice and relationships with mokopuna (children in care)”.

“Relationships between mokopuna are characterised by violence and a bullying culture that is intensifying within the facility,” the commission report finds.

“Social work practice is inconsistent and mokopuna are not being regularly visited by their allocated key workers. The facility is in dire condition and in need of refurbishment.”

A “number of makeshift ‘shanks’ and weapons” were also found in the facility, and children were “feeling the need to resort to violence to protect themselves”.

In a statement provided to the Herald, Oranga Tamariki national director of youth justice Iain Chapman said that as soon as the agency was notified of the allegations in the report “we took action”.

This included a pause on child admissions to the facility “whilst urgent work was undertaken to address the concerns raised”.

“What transpired over the following days and weeks was a reset of the residence. This included a specific focus on culture and leadership, training and capability. An oversight group closely monitored the progress through a detailed action plan and continues to provide close oversight,” Chapman said.

While Chapman would not confirm possible sackings due to privacy reasons, he did indicate to the Herald that Whakatakapokai staff had faced heavy consequences.

“What I can say is that appropriate steps are being taken to address the actions of staff involved,” Chapman said

“This organisation has no tolerance for any staff that do not treat young people appropriately.”

The Whakatakapokai report comes directly after a similarly alarming report about the Korowai Manaaki Oranga Tamariki facility in nearby Wiri.

Whakatakapokai has now resumed operations with a limit of 10 young people at one time and ongoing close senior oversight.

The June 30 report also found staff allegedly supplying children in care with contraband including disposable vapes, fast food and jewellery to bribe them to behave.

The “room visits” Oranga Tamarik staff allegedly conducted involved staff physically assaulting children in their bedrooms at night if they didn’t follow instructions.

“It is alleged on occasions mokopuna have been ‘thrown’ into their bedrooms and assaulted,” the report says.

Staff are also alleged to have encouraged playfighting and bullying, and there are several alleged examples of violence and negligence detailed in the report.

“Mokopuna involved in violent acts at Whakatakapokai are targeting the head area including punching the head and face. Facility data reviewed signified an incident occurred where it had been reported a mokopuna had suffered a three-second seizure after being punched in the head twice by another mokopuna. Weapons are also being made by mokopuna which is a contributing factor to the increase in violence.”

The units housing children were also described as “filthy”.

“Carpets are stained, and food is ingrained into the floor. One unit had wet, scrunched-up toilet paper thrown on the walls and ceilings in the bathrooms, the toilets and basins are stained, floors were dirty, and there was a strong, unpleasant smell,” the report found.

The report also considered the treatment of mokopuna at the Whakatakapokai youth justice residence contravened the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Police have been approached for comment on details of the investigation. But an Oranga Tamariki statement said: “We were aware that a police investigation took place.”

