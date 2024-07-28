default-output-block.skip-main
Erika Fairweather finishes just outside medals in 400m freestyle final

Saturday, July 27, 2024 • ByKelvin McDonald
Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu) has finished just outside the medals in the women’s 400m freestyle final, won by defending Olympic champion and world record holder Ariarne Titmus of Australia in 3:57.49 minutes, at the Paris Olympics on Sunday morning (NZT).

The Dunedin 20-year-old was fourth in 4:01.12 minutes, 3.63 seconds behind Titmus, after qualifying third fastest in a time of 4:02.55 minutes for what international media had dubbed “the race of the century”.

The silver medal was won by Summer McIntosh of Canada in 3:58.37 minutes, just 0.88 seconds back from the Australian champion, and the bronze medal was claimed by Katie Ledecky of the United States with a time of 4:00.86 minutes.

Fairweather was eighth in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 when she was just 17 years old, clocking 4:08.01 minutes for the distance.

In July last year, she became only the fifth woman in history to go under four minutes for the distance, clocking 3:59.59 minutes at the world championships in Japan.

