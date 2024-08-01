Archaeological assessment delays forestry harvest

An archaeologist will consider the site at Kaikōura’s South Bay Forest Reserve. Photo / Environment Canterbury / LDR

Kaikōura District Council staff have decided to bring in an archaeologist after completing a site inspection last week with Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura of the South Bay Forest Reserve.

Speaking at a works and services committee meeting on Wednesday, operations senior manager Dave Clibbery said the inspection indicated there was the potential for ‘’multiple archaeological and cultural sites’'.

He said an archaeological authority will likely be needed from Heritage New Zealand before harvesting can begin.

’’This was unexpected as it was believed that the extent of ground disturbance caused by the harvesting activities would be very limited and information held by council does not reflect the potential extent of sites.’’

Feedback from Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura had not indicated there were any issues, but council staff had decided to take the initiative and completed a site walkover last week, he said.

’’If we waited and got the forestry contractor in and then found artefacts it would have caused significant inconvenience for the contractor.’’

He said harvesting in the reserve is not a new activity, as this will be the third rotation of a plantation forest.

A radiata pine forest was originally planted in the reserve in 1978, with some areas replanted in 1993 and it was always intended for harvest.

Tree removal had been planned to begin in the first week of August, and be completed at the end of October.

The council’s contractor planned to use the same tracks and operational areas used for the previous harvests.

It was likely to take two to three months to complete an assessment, but Mr Clibbery did not believe an archaeological authority, once granted, would prevent the harvest going ahead.

An archaeological authority would identify critical areas and stipulate protocols to minimise any adverse effect on archaeological and cultural sites present.

Clibbery said council staff will be meeting with the contractor to discuss the impacts of the delay.

The reserve is popular for its walking and cycling trails and the council is developing a reserve management plan for the area.

