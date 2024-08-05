Taki Rua theatre celebrates 40 years of Māori theatre in new documentary

A new film reflecting on 40 years of Māori theatre retraces the milestones and successes of Māori theatre Taki Rua Theatre.

Taki Rua Theatre - Breaking Barriers had its world premiere a few days ago at Wellington’s Embassy Theatre.

It pays homage to significant theatre figures Tungia Baker, Rona Bailey, Keri Kā and Wī Kuki Kā.

Ringatohu Whetū Fala said it was a celebration of te reo Māori and hopes it can come across throughout the film.

“Ko te timatatanga o tēnei kiriata, e pā ana ki ngā kaitiakitanga o ngā tūpuna o ngā wā ō-mua i te whare tapere arā, a Tungia Baker, Rona Bailey, Keri Kā, Wī Kuki Kā. Mā rātou hei tiaki, hei whawhai mō tētahi ara mō mātou ngā rangatahi.Ko taku wawata i tēnei, mā te kiriata nei hei tiaki, hei kaitiaki mō ngā rangatahi ināianei. Koira te mea nunui ki ahau.”

“The film is about those guardians of theatre, Tungia Baker, Rona Bailey, Keri Kā, Wī Kuki Kā. They fought to provide an avenue for us as a rangatahi and it is hoped that this film will be like a guardian for rangatahi of today. That is my main hope.”

Ringatohu Whetū Fala.

Taki Rua theatre founding member Mere Boynton said when she first started at the theatre it supported plays in both Māori and English.

“Ko ngā whakaari Māori, ko ngā whakaari Pākehā hoki. Engari he raru ō roto. Nā te mea, kei te hiahia a Ngāi Māori, he atamira hei whakaata i a rātou whakaari ki te ao, kia piki te ora ki roto o Ngāi Māori nei o Te Whanganui ā-Tara. Kia titiro, kia whakarongo rātou ki ngā pūrākau i roto i te reo Māori, ngā kaupapa Māori.

“But there is an issue because Māori wanted a platform to display their art to the world and to strengthen its health within the iwi that lived in Wellington, to see and to hear Māori stories and traditions.”

Before the birth of Taki Rua Theatre, there was the Depot Theatre and the committee at the time believed it needed a new direction that would be supportive of Māori stories.

She said a group of them brought the idea forward in hopes of creating a theatre company that would become a marae for Māori to tell our stories.

“Ahakoa ngā raru o ngā wā ō-mua, i tēnei huarahi whare tapere i roto i te reo Māori, kei te ora tonu. Ka maumahara ahau ki a rātou mā kua mene atu ki te pō, ngā kaumātua, ngā kuia, kei te mōhio ahau, kei te koa rātou kei te haere tonu a Takirua.”

“Regardless of the issues of the past, Māori language theatre is still thriving. I am reminded of those who have died, kaumātua and kuia.I know that they would be glad that Taki Rua is still going.”