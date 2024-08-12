Regional flood resilience projects to start soon with funding secured

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says regional flood resilience projects could start this year now funding from the Regional Infrastructure Fund is confirmed.

“The coalition government will contribute $101.1 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to 42 consented priority flood resilience projects that will protect valuable land and assets in 11 regions during severe weather.

“The first pillar of this government’s plan to get New Zealand’s economy back on track is a focus on building infrastructure for growth and resilience.

“The $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) is one of our key levers for driving productivity, prosperity and resilience in our regions by accelerating regional infrastructure projects that will make material differences in future-proofing growth,” Jones said in a statement.

Kaipara's Kaihu River north of Dargaville in flood during Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023. Photo: Kaipara District Council / Supplied

Currently, 42 projects have been approved which include a range of flood protection and management infrastructure such as stopbanks, pump stations, groynes and culverts. Sixty per cent of the cost will be funded by the government, with the relevant local authority paying the balance.

“We understand that resilience infrastructure is deeply interlinked with enabling economic growth and development. Infrastructure done well protects homes, businesses and assets, improves investment confidence and enables people, goods, and information to keep flowing during and after disruption.

“This funding will allow physical work to begin in the 2024/25 summer season, if not sooner. We’ve seen the devastating impact extreme weather events can have on New Zealand’s regional communities. Investment in flood resilience provides security for local landowners and communities and is an investment in our future.”

Jones made the announcement at the regional growth summit in Nelson, which brought together community and business leaders from across Te Tauihu to discuss the region’s growth and infrastructure priorities and opportunities to partner with the government.