Meth lolly scare: Another child taken in for medical checks after tasting

A Glenfield child was taken for precautionary medical checks after trying a meth lolly inadvertently handed out by Auckland City Mission.

“They had initially tasted the lolly and spat it out, but it is fortunate they did not require hospitalisation,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

This follows reports of two other rangatahi going to the hospital after having the meth lolly.

Overnight Police have recovered a further 13 meth lollies in the Auckland region making the total of 29 blocks of methamphetamine.

Six were recovered from Counties Manukau district and seven from Waitematā.

The investigation into how the ‘Rinda Pineapple candy’ came into the hands of the Auckland City Mission continues.

“The investigation team acknowledges the information that has come through with people reporting they have some of the disguised lollies,” Baldwin said.

Police said the lollies seem to be in circulation only within the Auckland region.

There have been reports of a person trying to sell a lolly worth $1000 online.

“Initial information is that this individual was attempting to sell it on Facebook Marketplace.

“We are taking this report very seriously but enquiries are in the early stages, Baldwin said.

“Dealing a Class A drug is a serious offence, and we will not tolerate this.”

Baldwin is urging people to hand in the items as the right thing to do.

“Those who have inadvertently come into possession of these lollies through food parcels have done nothing wrong.

“I acknowledge those who have contacted us so quickly and helped us get these dangerous items out of circulation,” he said.

Police have made preliminary contact with the Rinda company in Malaysia and made some initial enquiries

“They have been cooperative with our investigation, and we will work with them.”

If food parcel recipients have one of the Rinda branded lollies, police ask them to contact 105 or 111 quoting the file number 240813/5919.

If they are concerned they may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, they should go to their nearest healthcare provider urgently.

Alternatively, you can call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.