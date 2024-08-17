Street named after Sāmoan community hero

A Pasifika community leader’s legacy will be immortalised as he becomes the first Sāmoan to have a street named after him in Hawke’s Bay, 23 years after his death.

Tuigate’i Tiute Fiu says it’s an honour for her grandfather Tuivaiti Fetaiaimauso Tuivaiti to be recognised.

“Our family are still in shock because they didn’t really know how much he contributed to Hawke’s Bay.”

Tuivaiti moved to Hawke’s Bay in the late eighties with his wife. He had seven children including Tuigate’i’s mother Sapini.

“When he moved here, I think there was something missing in the community back then,” says Tuigate’i.

Of her grandparents Caroline and Tuivaiti's legacy, Tuigate'i says the community remembers their legacy of tautua. Photo / Supplied

He was known for his ‘tautua’ (service) to his community and church through the Pacific Islanders Congregational Church in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay.

“Where do I start?” says Tuigate’i of her grandfather’s work and the kind of person he was.

“There’s so many stories and I only have my own stories,” she says.

She recalls his presence at her cricket and volleyball games when she was about 10.

“There were kids who were younger than me that were involved in these games who are now in their late 30s, 40s, who still carry on those memories of my grandfather and the older generation who have been part of that and still talk about how the community just thrived back in the 90s.”

Tuigate’i says she remembers her grandfather Tuivaiti at her cricket games and this photo is of the Sāmoan Cricket Club he was a part of. Tuivaiti is in the backrow, second from the right. Photo / Ian Stowers

Although she was young, she picked up on the little things about her grandfather.

“He made a lot of friends through different denominations. They just shared that there was a need to bring the community together and he did it.”

In 2022 it was announced that eight new streets in three Flaxmere housing developments would be given special names based on community feedback.

At the time, Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli, who was also Hasting’s first Pasifika councillor, said the names selected had all featured in the Flaxmere Heroes calendar of the 11 years it was published, and represented “Flaxmere heroes who have passed on”.

“Naming these streets after our local people makes them part of our community forever - whenever we go here, we will remember what they have contributed to Pāharakeke, and how much they have helped make it the awesome place that it is.”

Councillor Peleti Oli says the names selected had all been featured in the Flaxmere Heroes calendar of the 11 years it was published, representing “Flaxmere heroes who have passed on”. Photo / Facebook

Tuigate’i found out through social media that one of the streets would be named after her grandfather. Tuivaiti St, for Tuivaiti Fetaiaimauso Tuivaiti.

“Something popped up on Facebook of street names that they were having for this new development in Flaxmere.

“And something in my brain was like, ‘What?’ I scrolled down the page and burst into tears just seeing my grandfather’s name.”

The opportunity came about through Oli, who contacted her brother to gather information about their grandfather. Her brother teaches at the school attended by Oli’s children.

“I think just honouring him and continuing to try and give back to the community as he did, I think that’s what we all just need to live for.

“He didn’t do it for recognition, his service here on earth. And so, we have big shoes to fill.”

Behind every strong, confident man is the wife that carries everyone else, says Tuigate’i.

Tuigate’i says her grandmother Caroline was the backbone of their family who supported her grandfather Tuivaiti until she passed in 1996. Photo / Supplied

“My beloved grandmother, who passed away in 1996, still did her part.

“She was the seamstress for the choirs. She would sew all their outfits and it was another part to what he contributed to the community.

“So he was the face and she was holding it up from behind at home.”

It’s taken two years since the announcement to finalise a date so the family can plan a street opening.

“For the family, until we actually cut those ribbons and unveil the street name, the emotions are just going to keep rolling.”

The street naming ceremony will take place on August 24. A private event will be held to unveil the street name and share memories of her Grandfather over lunch.



