‘Locked out’: Pipeline protestors met with cameras, fencing

A protest at the edge of a sacred Rotorua lake is back – now under the eye of $3000 council cameras.

Iwi members opposing a council sewerage pipeline running by its wāhi tapu (sacred) Lake Rotokākahi and awa (stream) claim a new fence at the Tarawera Rd construction site has them “locked out” of two culturally significant pā.

Work restarted in the area, in the Tūhourangi and Ngāti Tumatawera rohe, on Monday as part of Rotorua Lakes Council’s $29 million Tarawera Wastewater Reticulation Scheme.

The site shut down in February after alleged incidents – including claims of a vehicle being driven at a contractor, verbal abuse and intimidation – prompted the council to seek an injunction against “interference” with the construction of the pipeline.

The application named the organiser of a January protest – the Lake Rotokākahi Board of Control – and “persons unknown” as respondents. The board denied involvement in the alleged incidents.

The injunction application was indefinitely adjourned – neither granted nor dismissed – by the High Court a month ago.

Work at the site began again on Monday, with the fence and cameras installed opposite the lake edge

Protestors also returned, with about 10 people gathered among signs and flags at the lake’s edge.

Protestor Peter Moke told Local Democracy Reporting the cameras, installed on a narrow berm opposite the lake edge on Friday, were “quite intimidating”.

Moke is co-chairman of the Lake Rotokākahi Board of Control, which oversees the iwi-owned lake.

Moke said the fence installed in front of the cameras and along the widest section of the berm blocked access to two Ngāti Tumatawera pā: Te Ohu and Te Pureirei. The berm was also where vehicles usually parked when accessing the lake.

Moke said he had parked there before the fence was installed, but was told to move his vehicle or it would be towed.

He described this as “being locked out of our own whenua”.

Moke claimed the council had “tried to say there were no historical sites there”.

Board spokesman Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith said the pā sites were significant given the Mt Tarawera eruption in 1886, in which more than 120 people died under the ash and mud that rained down.

He said the board was not against the sewerage scheme in general and the iwi had proposed alternative routes for the pipeline so as not to disturb the kōiwi (bones) buried in the area.

“I wouldn’t want to be building anything under your grandparents.”

Skipwith said he believed there could be “massive implications” if a leak or blockage caused environmental damage.

The trust was concerned sewage could flow into Te Wairoa Stream and the sacred lake.

“Mana whenua have tried time and time again to offer alternative options to ensure the mana of the environment remains intact, and the sewerage system can continue.”

Skipwith also held concerns the infrastructure planned – a tank – to be built on the fenced-off berm would encroach on iwi land.

He said the protest was a “passive and peaceful” resistance on iwi land, and there were no plans to end it.

“We won’t be touching equipment on our whenua. We will just occupy it, basically sitting there.”

Council infrastructure and environment general manager Stavros Michael said the scheme was a result of “extensive community consideration over many years”. This included iwi input.

“Arriving at the preferred option followed careful consideration of all technical, cultural, financial and planning factors.”

He said the fixed cameras were installed to protect contractors and equipment and were on the council’s legal road corridor. They were estimated to cost about $3000.

The cameras were recording constantly.

Michael said the temporary fencing was installed so works could be completed safely.

“The safety of contractors and road users, the protection of public assets and avoiding costly delays is paramount.

“There is full access to the lake and Department of Conservation land on either side of the road reserve, but to protect the contractors and public, the roadway has been reduced to one lane while these works are carried out.”

Skipwith disputed there was full access.

Works were expected to take four weeks.

